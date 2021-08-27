10 mini fridges to buy for college apartments and dorms

We’ve rounded up the best mini fridges for college dorms and apartments. Discover our favorites from RCA, Magic Chef, Midea, Galanz, and GE.

College dorm shopping can be stressful, especially when you’re doing it for the first time. It’s important to find appliances that have the potential to last you throughout your college years.

One of the most important appliances is, naturally, a mini fridge, so you can keep snacks and quick meals fresh, cold, and close by. All that studying is going to leave you hungry!

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite mini fridges—many that we’ve tested in our lab—that are in stock right now, so you can just click and buy without having to head to the stores.

1. Midea WHD-113FSS1

We put the Midea WHD-113FSS1 through rigorous testing in our labs. We like this model because it has a separate freezer compartment from the fridge so you have extra room for frozen goods. It has plenty of room to keep all your essentials, including a beverage holder that makes it easy to stock up on your favorite seltzers and soda.

We found that the mini fridge tends to run warm, but you can solve this by turning the temperature controls to a cooler setting.

Get the Midea WHD-113FSS1 at Amazon starting at $199

2. RCA RFR322-B

You can’t ignore a mini refrigerator that has over 12,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars. This highly rated model features a large compartment to store fresh produce, yogurt, milk and leftovers that will keep you well fed.

It also has a freezer compartment that does run small but still has enough space to store ice cube trays and a box of pizza rolls.

Get the RCA RFR322-B at Amazon for $179.99

3. Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge

Our favorite mini fridge is the Magic Chef Retro model. We tested it in our labs and its performance maintaining consistent temperatures in both fridge and freezer compartments impressed us.

This fridge really shines thanks to its large freezer compartment where you have enough room for a pint of ice cream and bags of frozen fruit. Its nostalgic appearance will stand out among your dorm furniture.

Get the Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge at The Home Depot for $279.99

4. Galanz GLR31TBEER Retro Compact Refrigerator

Just because something is utilitarian doesn’t mean that it should be boring. Go for a mini fridge with flair like the Galanz GLR31TBEER Retro.

When we tested this model, we were impressed by its stable temperatures that will keep your perishables fresh for longer. We did note that the freezer temperatures wavered, so look out for freezer burn on your perishable items. Otherwise, this is a top model to get you through the school year.

Get the Galanz GLR31TBEER Retro at Amazon for $290.76

5. Black & Decker BCRK17W

If you’re cramped for space in your dorm room, then spring for a truly miniature mini fridge. This model only takes up 1.7 cubic feet of space and can be stacked on top of your desk, with room to spare for studying.

Over 4,000 reviewers have given this mini fridge a 4.5-star rating for its top-notch quality. Many reviewers note how shocked they were to discover how much you can fit in the fridge. It runs quietly, so it won’t disturb your sleep or studying. Best of all, despite its small size it still has room for an ice tray so you can keep your drinks cold.

Get the Black & Decker BCRK17W at Amazon starting at $127.88

6. Antarctic Star Mini Beverage Fridge

The Antarctic Star beverage fridge can keep all your favorite drinks nice and cold in a limited space. With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, users love this fridge for its longevity, which means it’ll survive all those moves from apartment to apartment.

You can control the temperature in the fridge, which ranges from 40°F to 61°F. Be wary, as 40 degrees is the max temperature to safely store food without it going bad, so keep this fridge to beverages only.

Get the Antarctic Star Mini Beverage Fridge at Amazon for $219.99

7. Insignia NS-CF26BK9

If you don’t need a freezer compartment on your mini fridge, then the Insignia NS-CF26BK9 is a good bet. It has plenty of space, including a side door that can store a half gallon of milk and still leave room for more beverages. That side door also includes can holsters that are removable so you can customize the fridge for what you need.

Get the Insignia NS-CF26BK9 at Best Buy for $139.99

8. Euhomy Mini Fridge with Freezer

The Euhomy comes highly rated with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. More than 2,000 reviewers love this model for its huge capacity, despite the fridge’s small stature. It includes a separate freezer space so you’ll have plenty of room for storing ice and ice cream.

In a cramped dorm room, you won’t want a fridge making a ruckus while you’re trying to sleep, and luckily this model runs nice and quiet.

Get the Euhomy Mini Fridge with Freezer at Amazon for $259.99

9. Hisense Freestanding Mini Fridge

The Hisense mini fridge is made for the dorm room entertainer. It has a large capacity and can fit two 2-liter soda bottles on the side door and still have room for more bottles and cans. It has an internal light to illuminate the fridge so you can grab whatever you need quickly.

It has a 4.5-star rating from reviewers who love this model for its storage and crisp temperatures that will make all of your groceries last.

Get the Hisense Freestanding Mini Fridge at Lowe’s for $209

10. GE Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer Compartment

With a 4.6-star rating, reviewers love this fridge for its separate freezer compartment so you can keep frozen foods close by. It has a great modern look and includes side-door storage where you can stack up all your canned beverages. Even better, it comes with an included ice cube tray that fits perfectly in the freezer and won’t cramp your frozen foods.

Get the GE Mini Fridge with Freezer at Lowe’s for $309

