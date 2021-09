Join fitness personality and talk show host Katie Austin for a full-body cardio workout! This Sculpt IT workout requires no equipment and will get your heart rate up with exercises including side lunge to kick, standing crunches, and bear crawls. Press play and get ready to give this quick workout your all.

Find more than 100 on-demand workouts from Katie on the Katie Austin app.

Katie's outfit: Alo Yoga

Shoes: APL