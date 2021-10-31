10-Minute Tabata-Inspired Workout With Raneir Pollard

Join Supernatural coach Raneir Pollard for an interval workout that is perfect for those days when you're tight on time. These Tabata-inspired sets include low-impact variations, so they're ideal for anyone who wants to try out interval training at any skill level. Get pumped with full-body moves like plank jacks, squat jumps, and ab rolls. You won't need any equipment for this 10-minute session, but don't be fooled, Raneir is still going to make you sweat!

Find more from Raneir on his website.

Raneir's Outfit: Fabletics