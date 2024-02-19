10-month-old baby among victims after three children found dead in Bristol

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen gives a statement to the media gathered in Blaise Walk

Police have confirmed the deaths of a baby and two children in a “deeply distressing tragedy” after a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

It comes after a boy aged seven, a girl aged three and a 10-month-old baby boy were found dead in a home in Bristol on Sunday.

Officers were called to Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, at 12.40am and arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the woman, who is believed to be of Sudanese origin, was being held in police custody at a hospital.

Ch Insp Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a terrible and deeply distressing tragedy in which three young children have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are very much with the children’s loved ones who are going through an horrendous ordeal.

“The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police.”

Police set up a tent in the garden of the Bristol home where three children were found dead - Lee Thomas

Post-mortem examinations will now be carried out in order to establish the cause of death, police said. Results are not expected until later this week.

Formal identification of the children is yet to take place but their next of kin have been informed.

The two older children are believed to have attended the local Sea Mills Primary School, according to a neighbour. The woman is said to have lived in Bristol since 2017.

‘Her kids were all happy’

A 42-year-old local taxi driver said he had last seen the mother and her three children two weeks ago. He said: “She was happy. Her kids were all happy. She is a very nice person. It is very sad.”

The police watchdog confirmed the force had been in contact with the family earlier this month.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was aware of the “tragic incident” and said it was assessing whether further action on its behalf was required.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen added: “I know people will be eager to have answers, but the Major Crime Investigation Team are in the very early stages of what will be a highly sensitive, complex and thorough investigation, and it will take time to establish all the facts.

“We anticipate we’ll need to carry out further enquiries at the scene for the rest of the week and there will be some cordons in place while we do this.”

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property. - Ben Birchall/PA

Darren Jones, the Labour MP for Bristol North West said: “I’m deeply saddened by this tragic news from Sea Mills today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the children, and my thanks go to our emergency services who responded.”

A gathering at a local church was held in memory of the children on Sunday evening.

Uniformed officers were seen making house-to-house inquiries in nearby properties.

Sea Mills Primary School said it would be closed on Monday morning and re-open at 1.30pm. A local playgroup also announced it would be closed.

“Our hearts go out to the family and their friends, neighbours, school friends and wider community,” a statement from Sea Mills Community Playgroup read.