10-month-old grazed by bullet sitting outside with his mother, Atlanta police say

A 10-month-old sitting outside with his mother is recovering tonight after he was grazed by a bullet, Atlanta police say.

Officials responded to an aggravated assault call around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Fairlane Drive Southeast after a woman told police her house was “shot up” by juveniles.

Police say the woman was outside of her home with her children when the suspect(s) approached the home in a vehicle and fired a gun at the home. The victim’s 10-month-old child was grazed by the bullet after it struck his ear, but the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries, officials say.

No other victims were hit by the gunfire. The child was observed by Grady EMS as precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

