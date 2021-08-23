10-month-old Guatemalan baby dies being brought illegally across US-Mexico border

Anna Giaritelli
·2 min read

A 10-month-old baby from Guatemala died in Border Patrol custody shortly after the child's parents came across the U.S.-Mexico border last week, according to federal authorities.

The death in custody happened Friday after the family of three illegally crossed the border in Hidalgo, Texas. The group was intercepted by a National Guard soldier, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman from the Rio Grande Valley disclosed to the Washington Examiner Monday morning.

"The Guardsman noticed that the child, a 10-month-old citizen of Guatemala, was unresponsive. The National Guardsman immediately radioed for medical assistance," CBP wrote in a statement.

A Border Patrol agent responded and then called in an emergency medical technician. The family was transported to meet the EMT, who gave the baby CPR for 20 minutes but was not able to revive the child. Emergency responders from MedCare were also unable to revive the child and declared the baby deceased.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS WARN OF MORALE COLLAPSE AMID CRISIS: 'DOWNTRODDEN, ALMOST DEAD INSIDE'

The parents told CBP afterward that the baby had stopped breathing approximately 30 minutes before they were encountered by the soldier, though CBP did not reveal how long the family had been in the United States or how long they may have been searching for help. The child had been sick for approximately six days, exhibiting a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea prior to crossing into the U.S.

The death is one of a dozen in Border Patrol custody over the past three months. Last week, a Nicaraguan man suffering from a heat-related illness died at a hospital in Yuma, Arizona, shortly after coming across the border.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

CBP is investigating both incidents, as is normal procedure following a death in custody.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Border Crisis, Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, Law Enforcement, Health Care, National Security

Original Author: Anna Giaritelli

Original Location: 10-month-old Guatemalan baby dies being brought illegally across US-Mexico border

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration defends eviction ban at U.S. Supreme Court

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to leave in place a COVID-19 pandemic-related federal ban on residential evictions while the justices consider a challenge by landlord groups to the ban's legality. In a court filing, U.S. Justice Department lawyers said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted within its lawful authority this month when it renewed the moratorium through Oct. 3 after it had lapsed at the end of July. Groups representing landlords have sought to lift the moratorium, pointing out that even Biden administration officials have conceded it may not be lawful.

  • At least 44 shot and seven killed in weekend violence across Chicago

    At least seven people were killed and 37 were wounded from gun violence in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department.

  • Boris Johnson grants visas for 68 staff at former marine's Afghan animal charity

    Boris Johnson has granted visas for 68 members of staff at an Afghan animal charity, its former Royal Marine founder has claimed.

  • ‘We’re peons to them’: Nabisco factory workers on why they’re striking

    While the CEO of Nabisco’s parent company is paid nearly $17m a year, plants are closing, jobs outsourced to Mexico, and older workers are unable to retire on weakened pension benefits The Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, shut down after 63 years, leaving 600 workers without a job. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP The pandemic drove many people to the cookie jar and helped Nabisco, maker of Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, Fig Newtons and other sweet treats weather the worst of the outbreak. But as the co

  • Kamala Harris says U.S. focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Singapore that the United States was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyse the context of the troop withdrawal. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence. "There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister.

  • Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

    Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began as the Taliban started advancing in Afghanistan and took over Kabul last week. "We want to show the whole world that our borders are unpassable," Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the eastern border province of Van, told Reuters at the weekend.

  • Border Patrol agents warn of morale collapse amid crisis: 'Downtrodden, almost dead inside'

    AUSTIN, Texas — Twelve Border Patrol agents are the only federal law enforcement officers present along a 245-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border surrounding Del Rio, Texas. It’s the lowest-ever number of agents on duty in the area, even as more migrants illegally cross here now than ever before.

  • Mayim Bialik to Be First ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host After Mike Richards’ Exit

    Mayim Bialik will be the first guest host for “Jeopardy!” following Mike Richards’ one-day tenure as Alex Trebek’s successor. Bialik, who was named the host of the game show’s primetime specials and spinoffs, will tape three weeks worth of episodes, Sony Pictures TV said on Monday. CNN first reported that Bialik was going to host this week, adding that the “Call Me Kat” star is being considered for the permanent role. A rep for Sony declined to comment on if she was being considered. Richards st

  • Travis Scott Is All Smiles in NYC After Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

    He's about to be a father of two! Travis Scott couldn't hold back his grin following the jaw-dropping news of girlfriend Kylie Jenner's surprise second pregnancy. See the dad-to-be's stunning smile.

  • Joe Biden Is Sliding Down a Slippery Slope of His Own Making

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyThe Biden brand is shot.It rested on three main props: straight talking, competence, and empathy. They supposed to be supported by his deep foreign policy experience and understanding America’s true allies.All those have been torched by his Afghanistan exit fiasco.Perhaps most disturbing of all is the absence of empathy as he’s been dissembling over his responsibility for what appears to be an inevitable and unforgivable failure t

  • Bodies of a man and a woman found in a car at a Miami-Dade park, police say

    A man and a woman were found dead Sunday morning in a car parked at Gwen Cherry Park, Miami-Dade police said.

  • Meghan McCain Enjoys Beach with Daughter Liberty, 10 Months, in North Carolina: 'My Water Baby'

    Meghan McCain wore a "mama" necklace during the sunny mother-daughter outing

  • Louisiana attorney general gave parents sample letters to help their children skirt mask-wearing guidance in schools

    "I have philosophical objections that make it impossible for my child to comply with your COVID-19 policies related to vaccines and mask wearing," one letter says.

  • Pelosi stares down 9 House centrists pressing to pass infrastructure before budget

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staring down the nine centrist lawmakers demanding an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package — all but daring them to sink President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.Driving the news: White House officials and congressional leaders have been pressing the nine throughout the weekend to withdraw their threat to vote against consideration of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package but the lawmakers aren't budging.Get market news worthy of your

  • Congressional Democrats take a machete to the Supreme Court's election jurisprudence in new voting rights bill

    A bill named for John Lewis would undo Supreme Court decisions weakening the Voting Rights Act, the "crown jewel" of the civil rights movement.

  • What kids do — and don’t — need to know for kindergarten

    Experts say success has more to do with social-emotional skills than subtraction. The post What kids do — and don’t — need to know for kindergarten appeared first on In The Know.

  • Argentina call up Messi for World Cup qualifier against Neymar's Brazil

    Superstar Lionel Messi was called up on Monday to the Argentina squad due to face his new Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar and Brazil in a World Cup qualifier next month.

  • Stop Everything—You Can Get Ombre Wine Glasses Customized To Your Zodiac Sign

    And they’re less than $8.

  • U.S. Is Talking to Taliban About Getting People to Kabul Airport

    Aug.23 -- Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor says the U.S. is talking to the Taliban about getting more people to Hamid Karzai Airport in Afghanistan safely. He spoke at the Pentagon.

  • Katie Price: 32-year-old man arrested after star sustains 'facial injury' in assault at home

    The 43-year-old model was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.