10-month-old infant dies after abuse by mother’s boyfriend in Saginaw, police say

A 10-month-old baby died Friday from what Saginaw police believe was abuse, and the boyfriend of the infant’s mother faces charges in the case, authorities said.

The baby’s mother has been cooperating in the investigation and faces no charges, authorities said.

Authorities identified the baby as Kyson Harris, who died at 5:37 p.m. Friday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Saginaw police identified the suspect as Dennilson Alejandro Uk, 22, of Saginaw. He is not the father of the baby.

Saginaw police were alerted on Oct. 1 when Kyson was taken to the Fort Worth hospital and hospital officials reported possible abuse because the child was suffering from head trauma and bruising.

Kyson was put on life support and died Friday.

Uk faces a charge of injury to a child/serious bodily injury, police said, but that charge could be upgraded pending results from an autopsy.

Saginaw police and Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

Uk was arrested on an unrelated charge a few weeks ago, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. A charge of theft of property between $750 to $2,500 was filed against him on Tuesday in connection to a Sept. 18 theft in Saginaw. More details on the theft were not available on Monday.