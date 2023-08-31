10-month-old kidnapped, one killed during home invasion in Mississippi, police say

A 23-year-old woman kidnapped her baby during a home invasion that left one man dead, Mississippi police say.

Jazmyn Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

The evening of Aug, 30, Johnson and three men wearing masks entered the home seeking Johnson’s child, who was in the custody of Johnson’s mother, a spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department told McClatchy News.

The suspects “kicked the back door in and robbed the residents, murdered an occupant, before taking the 10-month-old at gunpoint,” according to the news release.

When Jackson Police arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and were told the child was had been taken, officials say.

Johnson was later found at nearby gas station, police said, where they also safely recovered the 10-month-old child.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released. His relationship with Johnson or the baby’s grandmother is unknown at this time, a spokesperson for Jackson Police told McClatchy News.

“More charges and additional arrest are forthcoming for the other suspects,” police said in the release.

