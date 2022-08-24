10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say

Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs.

Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan.

Urine tests from the baby showed that he tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and caffeine in his system.

Police said they recovered meth Xanax pills, fentanyl, and some other things when they searched the home.

