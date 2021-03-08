10-month-old twins killed in crash after mom suffers seizure, Texas officials say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A horrific chain of events led to the deaths of infant twins in Texas on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

A woman was traveling with her 10-month-old twins and 5-year-old child near Orange Grove when she suffered a seizure behind the wheel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said, per KIII.

The seizure caused the woman to press the gas pedal, sending the car speeding into a fence and through a field before crashing into another fence, KRIS reported.

The car’s wheels continued to spin, causing the car to catch fire, according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

A neighbor who saw what happened was able to pull the woman and 5-year-old from the wreckage, but the twins couldn’t be rescued due to the flames, KIII reported.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KRIS.

The mom and 5-year-old are expected to recover, the Journal reported.

Orange Grove is in South Texas, roughly 35 miles west of Corpus Christi.

