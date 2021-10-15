10 Monthly Bills You Should Always Put on Autopay

Valencia Higuera
·8 min read
martin-dm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
martin-dm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re a busy person, you know your life can move a mile a minute. And when you have too many obligations but not enough hours in the day, some tasks — like paying a bill on time — fall through the cracks.

Find Out: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money
Penny Pinching: 17 Surprising Ways Penny-Pinching Costs You More

Paying a bill late, or forgetting to pay it completely, can have serious consequences, such as late fees and a damaged credit score. These situations, however, are avoidable with automatic payments.

Granted, automation isn’t for everyone, particularly people who don’t want to give others access to their credit cards or bank accounts. But if you’re busy and constantly losing track of due dates, this could be your answer. Simply select a day of the month to have payments drafted from your account, and you’ll no longer worry about late payments. Here’s a look at 10 bills you should put on autopay so you never pay another late fee.

1. Credit Card Bills

If you use multiple credit cards and carry balances from month to month, you’ll receive statements every month notifying you of your due dates and minimum payments. Ideally, you should pay off your balances every month to avoid debt and maintain a low credit utilization ratio. But if you only pay the minimum, setting up automatic payments can ensure timely arrivals.

Paying a credit card bill late can result in late fees of as much as $25 to $38, depending on your credit card company. And if you completely forget about a bill and your payment becomes at least 30 days past due, your creditor might report the late payment to the credit bureaus. This action hurts your credit score.

Putting your credit card payments on autopay solves this problem. As long as you have sufficient funds in your bank account, your monthly payments will reach your creditors on or before your scheduled date due.

Find Out: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

2. Mortgage Payments

Your mortgage is likely your biggest monthly expense, so chances are you won’t forget to make this payment each month. If your mortgage is a set amount that doesn’t fluctuate from one month to the next, it makes sense to automate this expense. Many lender websites allow borrowers to make one-time online payments or set up recurring monthly payments.

By taking advantage of the latter option, you’ll have one less payment to initiate every month. When you set up automatic payments, you don’t have to worry about a mailed check arriving at the bank late. And, you won’t risk incurring late fees, which can vary by bank and by state.

3. Rent Payments

If you don’t own a home, you’re most likely paying rent to a landlord. And similar to a mortgage, if you pay your rent late, you could face late fees. You also could get on your landlord’s bad side if your payments are repeatedly late. If you become a habitual late payer, there’s a chance that your landlord won’t renew your lease.

Fortunately, some apartment complexes allow online payments to assist residents with submitting monthly rent payments on time. In some cases, there’s the option of setting up autopay for rent. This is useful because your rental agreement might not include a grace period. If there isn’t a grace period and you submit your rent payment even a day late, you could get hit with a late fee. But if you set up automatic payments for the first of every month, you’re in the clear.

Whoa: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

4. Student Loan Payments

If you’re repaying a private or federal student loan, talk to your lender to see if you can set up an automatic payment. In most cases, your lender will have a system in place for these types of payments.

If you’re a recent graduate and still adjusting to life outside the classroom, you could lose track of dates and forget to make student loan payments. Autopay can assist with managing your finances. And the best part: If you set up autopay for a student loan, you might qualify for an interest rate reduction. This can lower your monthly payment and help you save money every month.

5. Tuition Payments

Perhaps you prefer to pay for your college education without the assistance of student loans. If so, your school might offer the option of paying tuition in monthly installments. This is advantageous because it reduces the likelihood of graduating with a mountain of student loan debt. However, make sure your school receives your tuition payments on time every month or else you’ll face late fees.

If allowed, put your tuition payments on autopay to avoid running into any problems. Keep in mind, however, that if you choose a monthly payment plan, you might have to pay a fee to enroll. Check with your school, and weigh the pros and cons of setting up a tuition payment plan.

Have It All: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

6. Car Insurance Payment

Regardless of your driving record, you need to find affordable car insurance coverage to protect your car and finances in the event of an accident. But if you fall behind on payments to your car insurance provider, you could lose your coverage in a heartbeat. The insurance company is under no obligation to reinstate your coverage, and if it does, you could find yourself with higher premium costs.

If you cause a car accident without active auto insurance, you’re responsible for paying the cost of damages out of your own pocket. This can take a bite out of your personal savings, especially if you also have to pay another person’s medical expenses. If you put your auto insurance on autopay, you’ll enjoy continuous coverage and peace of mind.

7. Car Loan Payments

Car loan payments are fixed amounts each month and a perfect candidate for autopay. As previously mentioned, setting up automatic payments ensures your payment arrives on time and helps avoid late fees and a damaged credit score.

See if your auto lender will allow biweekly payments. If so, set up automatic payments for every other week, and with each payment, pay one-half of your car payment. This method is the equivalent of 13 monthly payments instead of 12. What’s the difference? Making an extra payment each year accelerates repayment, allowing you to pay off your vehicle sooner and save hundreds of dollars in interest costs.

Learn More: How I’m Sticking To a Budget and Spending Less During COVID-19

8. Health Insurance

Most of us can’t afford to be without health insurance for ourselves or our family members. But even if you purchase coverage, completely forgetting to pay your bill could result in losing your insurance after just one month of non-payment, or up to three months in some cases. If you don’t have active coverage and become sick or need medical attention after an injury or accident, you’ll end up paying your medical expenses out of pocket.

To reduce the chances of this happening to you, set up autopay and have your health insurance premiums automatically drafted from your bank account. Talk to your health insurance provider to see if this is an option. And choose a draft date that works with your budget.

9. Life Insurance

Life insurance is something many people need. Even if you’re single and don’t have any dependents, a policy is beneficial because it can cover the cost of final expenses, such as your funeral and burial.

After purchasing a policy, make sure your monthly payments arrive on time every month. Your provider could cancel your policy if a payment isn’t received within the grace period. The good news is that you might be allowed to pay what you owe and reinstate the policy without having to re-apply for coverage. But why go through this hassle when automatic payments can result in continuous coverage?

Up Next: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

10. Retirement Contributions

Technically, this isn’t a bill. But retirement planning is just as important as any other monthly expense, so take the appropriate steps to ensure you’re saving enough for the future. By automating your savings, you’re building that nest egg without having to write a check each month. That assures you aren’t putting off your savings or finding another use for the money.

Retirement planning is easier said than done, however. For that matter, you should take advantage of any opportunity to automate retirement contributions. If you’re eligible for a 401(k) through your employer, there’s the option of paying into a retirement plan through payroll deductions. Or, maybe you have an individual retirement account (IRA). If so, ask your financial advisor about setting up automatic deposits into your retirement account from a bank account every month.

Whether you have a history of making late payments or you want to simplify your finances, autopay could be the solution. All you have to do is choose an amount to deduct from your account on a certain day each month. It’s that easy.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Monthly Bills You Should Always Put on Autopay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Credit Card Myths Hurting Your Credit Score

    You don’t have to look far to find bad advice on the subject of credit cards. Whether that advice comes from a well-meaning friend or a misinformed professional, believing the wrong information could cost you money and damage your credit scores. Learn how to raise your credit score by responsibly using credit cards. As a …

  • Salesforce-backed Bay Area entrepreneur strikes big deal to ‘crush’ student loan debt

    The deal with one of the nation's largest financial players will allow the startup to reach a huge new audience.

  • 5 Easy Ways To Organize Your Bank Accounts and Bills

    Organizing your finances can be an agonizing process. While you would probably like more money in your bank account, managing your money can easily become a brain-numbing endeavor if you have a large...

  • Why Everyone Is So Rude Right Now

    On the 21st, a woman pulled a gun on servers at a Philadelphia fast food restaurant when they asked her to order online. On the 16th, several women from Texas pummeled a hostess at a New York City family-style restaurant. A few days prior to that a Connecticut mother was investigated for slapping an elementary school bus driver and that same week, a California woman was charged with felony assault for attacking a SouthWest airlines flight attendant and dislodging some of her teeth.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 10 Things That Kill Your Net Worth

    Net worth is one of the best ways to gauge the success of your personal financial strategy. While the easiest path to a high net worth would seem to be a high income, the truth is that many Americans...

  • Why You Should Keep Your Checking Account and Credit Card at Different Banks, According to a Former Banker

    In my first job after graduating from the University of Colorado with a finance degree, I worked in a regional bank headquartered in the Denver area. Part of my responsibilities included overseeing the internal credit card collections department, a team of two extremely nice team members who also ran the safe deposit boxes on the …

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • Mark Cuban just tripled his stake in Dogecoin — but his bet on these 2 stocks is 667x larger

    The billionaire likes the "meme token." Kind of.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • This Simple Trick Has Helped Me Save a Lot More Money

    Saving money can be a challenge because it often feels like you're sacrificing a lot now to gain some advantage in the future. One of the best financial moves I ever made was setting up dedicated savings accounts for different purposes. For example, rather than having just one or two savings accounts, I have a bunch of different ones.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • Bernie’s Tax-the-Rich Bluff Just Got Called by His Fellow Dems

    Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe Democratic Party has been tearing itself to pieces debating whether its latest reconciliation bill should spend $3.5 trillion or $2 trillion or even $1.5 trillion. Less noticed, but perhaps more important, has been the quiet death of the progressives’ bold “tax the rich” utopia.For years, socialists and progressives such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have enticed voters with free-lunch promises of a European social democracy finance

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...