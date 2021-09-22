In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement.

Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at the end of the month, or a new income investor allured by the idea of setting up a passive income stream for yourself, investing in dividend stocks is a great option to consider. While stocks like Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), among other blue chips with considerable market presence are good options to choose from, monthly dividend stocks may actually be a much better option for those looking to rely heavily on dividend income.

Regardless, dividend stocks in general are performing extremely well in 2021, especially in the aftermath of dividend cuts and eliminations prompted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant closures of many businesses. Reuters reported in August that global dividends are set to rise to about $1.39 trillion in 2021, reaching unprecedented heights that would surpass previous estimates and signal a stronger recovery in dividend stocks and company payouts than previously anticipated. This latest estimate, which is based on analysis made by Janus Henderson in an August report, is a mere 3% below the pre-pandemic peak for global dividends, signifying that recovery is progressing, and smoothly at that.

Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index also mentioned that the recovery of dividend stocks is currently under way, with headline growth during the second quarter of 2021 being reported at 26.3%. Underlying growth, which took into account special dividends, currency changes, timing effects, and changes in indices, stood at 11.2%. Finally, it was estimated that on a year-on-year basis, expected growth through 2021 stands at 10.7%, signifying an "underlying rebound" of about 8.5%.

Story continues

Image by Carabo Spain from Pixabay

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement.

Our Methodology

We have selected monthly dividend stocks with yields going up to 8% and above. Insider Monkey tracks the data of about 873 hedge funds, and we have also used this data to pick dividend stocks that are highly popular among hedge funds today. For each stock we have mentioned its yield and the number of hedge funds holding a stake in it, ranking them from the lowest to the highest dividend yield. Finally, we have used analysts' ratings to determine which stocks are favorably placed in analyst and investor circles, picking stocks with mostly positive ratings and strong fundamentals.

Why should we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment while choosing stocks? Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

10. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Dividend Yield: 2.4%

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a real estate investment trust investing in farmland and farm-related properties in the agricultural markets of the United States. It ranks 10th on our list of monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement and is based in Virginia.

Berenberg reiterated a Hold rating on Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) in May, while raising its price target to $25.

In the second quarter of 2021, Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) had an FFO of $0.13, missing estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue was $16.89 million, up 33.67% year-over-year and beating estimates by $0.28 million. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares have gained 15.69% in the past 6 months and 56.33% year-to-date.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 6 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) worth roughly $5.4 million. This is compared to 6 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $7.1 million.

Like Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a notable stock pick today.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG), another real estate investment trust on our list of monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement, ranks 9th. The company acquires single-tenant industrial properties in the US, and allows investors to balance income and growth through its unique strategy.

This August, analysts at RBC Capital reiterated an Outperform rating on shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG), alongside raising their price target on them to $46.

In the second quarter of 2021, STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) had an FFO of $0.52, beating estimates by $0.02. The company’s revenue was $138.43 million, up 17.69% year-over-year and beating estimates by $4.07 million. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) shares have gained 24.28% in the past 6 months and 37.09% year-to-date.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 15 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) worth roughly $232 million. This is compared to 17 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $173 million.

8. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC), a real estate investment trust, acquires and develops properties that are net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The company ranks 8th on our list of monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement and is based in Michigan.

In August, analysts at Mizuho raised the price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) from $73 to $79. The firm holds a Neutral rating on the stock.

In the second quarter of 2021, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) had an FFO of $0.89, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue was $82.55 million, up 43.47% year-over-year and beating estimates by $0.83 million. Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) have gained 4.51% over the past 6 months and 8.08% year-to-date.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 18 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) worth roughly $187 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $200 million.

7. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) invests in freestanding, single-tenant commercial properties, subject to NNN leases, in the US, Puerto Rico, and the UK. The company ranks 7th on our list of monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement and is organized in Maryland with headquarters in San Diego, California.

Mizuho holds a Buy rating on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) shares as of this August, alongside a raised price target on the stock of $81.

In the second quarter of 2021, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) had an FFO of $0.88, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue was $464.28 million, up 19.28% year-over-year and beating estimates by $31.06 million. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) has gained 7.93% in the past 6 months and 13.46% year-to-date.

By the end of the second quarter of 2021, 23 hedge funds out of the 873 tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) worth roughly $221 million. This is compared to 18 hedge funds in the previous quarter with a total stake value of approximately $183 million.

6. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Dividend Yield: 5%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF) is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that ranks 6th on our list of monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. It is the largest REIT in Canada, with headquarters in Toronto.

As of this July, analysts at Scotiabank hold a Sector Perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF).

In the second quarter of 2021, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF) had an FFO of $0.19. The company's revenue was $270.39 million, beating the previous quarter's revenue of $268.65 million. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF) has gained 10.02% in the past 6 months and 17.66% year to date.

Like Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: PPRQF) is worthy of portfolio consideration.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement is originally published on Insider Monkey.