After 10 months on the run, Worcester man arrested in Randolph social club slaying

Randolph and other neighboring town police at the entrance to Mojitos Country Club on 44 Mazzeo Drive in Randolph, where two people were shot on July 4, 2022.

Authorities have arrested a second murder suspect in the July 4 killing of a Worcester man at a social club in Randolph.

Jovani Delossantos, 29, of Worcester was taken into custody about noon Wednesday by the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, among other agencies. Investigators tracked the suspect to an address on Inwood Drive in Woburn.

He is the third person charged in the slaying of 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral. He was gunned down in a parking lot near Mojitos Country Club, an entertainment complex in Randolph. Another man was injured.

Delossantos and another Worcester man, Shawn Johnson, 29, were indicted on murder, assault and other charges. Johnson was apprehended soon after the shooting. Delossantos remained on the run until Wednesday.

A third person, Bianca Chionchio, 28, was indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

She allegedly drove the two men to New York after the shooting.

