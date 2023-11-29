10 more Israeli hostages set for release amid truce extension negotiations

Hamas fighters stand guard as International Red Cross vehicles in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip depart for the Rafah Crossing with Egypt with newly released hostages aboard on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Photo by UPI

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Negotiations to agree a further extension of a six-day truce between Hamas and Israel due to expire in less than 24 hours were underway in Qatar on Wednesday with both sides signaling they want the pause to continue.

Israel said it was optimistic an agreement could be struck while Hamas said it was not opposed to the idea as intelligence chiefs from Israel, Egypt and the United States are trying to put together a new deal and another round of hostages was set to be released.

Israel received a list of the sixth set of hostages set to be released by Hamas later Wednesday and their facilities have been informed, according to CNN.

The 10 Israeli hostages, who will be freed in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons with a ratio of three Palestinians for each hostage, are the final group to be released unless a new deal can be struck before 7 a.m. Thursday when the existing agreement expires.

Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk said the group would also release two Russian citizens in a gesture of "appreciation" for Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on the conflict, although it was unclear if the pair were dual nationals.

Hamas fighters escort newly released hostages before handing them over to the International Red Cross in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Photo by UPI

Relatives of Russians taken hostage by Hamas traveled to Russia on Monday to press the Kremlin to intervene after Moscow played a role in getting out Roni Krivoi who was freed Sunday.

Getting out the nine child hostages, including a 10-month-old baby, still being held in Gaza remains the priority under the existing agreement, which calls for women and children to be released first.

The 10 Israelis freed Tuesday night brings to 60 the number of women and children released in the five days since the temporary truce started Friday morning with a further 21 Thai, Filipino and Russian nationals released under agreements separate to the Hamas-Israel agreement. In return 180 Palestinian detainees have also been released.

CIA Director William Burns was in Qatar on Tuesday for negotiations that focused on extending the temporary pause in fighting as well as expanding the hostage negotiations to include men and military personnel and demanding the immediate release of as many as nine Americans still held hostage.

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled support for a more lasting cessation of the fighting saying resumption of the violence was what Hamas wanted.

"Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace. To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek," Biden wrote in a post on Twitter late Tuesday. "We can't do that."