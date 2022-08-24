10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Yesterday’s fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week.
TRENDING STORIES:
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
Video appears to show metro day care worker slam, punch toddler, police say
Arrest warrants issued for day care workers after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for participating in the fights. The ten students arrested Tuesday ranged in age from 14 to 17. Two are facing battery charges and eight are facing charges of party to a crime.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Last week, the school canceled pep rallies and installed police officers at the game. Tuesday’s fight happened even though additional officers have been on campus this week.
A total of 28 Rome High School students have been arrested since the start of the school year. Earlier this month, two students were found in possession of stolen, loaded Glocks. The 15 and 16-year-old were both charged.