These are the 10 most collectible cars of the Detroit auto show's past 30 years

The history of the Detroit auto show features a dizzying array of showstoppers, oddities, total duds and everything in between.

Only time can tell which vehicles end up becoming truly collectible.

As the show makes its final run in January before moving to June in 2020, we're taking a look back at the most collectible cars since the event was renamed the North American International Auto Show in 1989.

A few usual suspects and a few surprises make the top 10 list cultivated exclusively for USA TODAY by classic car insurer and valuation firm Hagerty.

The list – based on Hagerty's analysis of price momentum and overall buzz – includes classics such as the Chevrolet Corvette and less-obvious vehicles such as the Honda S2000.

"This list is in many ways reflective of the fact that there is a generational shift going on with enthusiasts," Hagerty executive Jonathan Klinger said.

The number of people interested in a vehicle helps certain vehicles qualify for the list. "It’s not just about value," Klinger said.

For example, the Porsche Boxster that debuted at the show in 1993 can be had for only $13,800 in very good condition.

"It illustrates that you don’t have to have six figures of disposable money sitting around," Klinger said. "Here’s a great car for less than $20,000."

Then again, the Porsche 911 RS America, which debuted in 1992, makes the list at $204,000.

We can dream.

The first sign that a car is collectible? It breaks the mold of most used vehicles, which never stop declining in value.

"Virtually any vehicle when it’s introduced, they go through some form of depreciation curve," Klinger said. Once "appreciation" occurs, you know you've got a keeper.

From the way-back machine, here's Hagerty's list of the top 10 most collectible cars that made their global or North American debuts at the Detroit auto show since 1989 (in alphabetical order):

Acura Integra Type R (global debut, 1997)

Estimated value: $63,800

"Starting with the older millennials, there’s a growing interest in these ’90s Asian imports," Klinger said.

Acura NSX (North American debut, 1990)

Estimated value: $60,100

The NSX has enduring appeal, Klinger said.

BMW 850CSi (North American debut, 1994)

Estimated value: $89,800

The price of this vehicle has jumped 77 percent over the past three years, according to Hagerty's price guide. "This is a car that was not as recognized in the enthusiast market until" recently, Klinger said.

Chevrolet Corvette (global debut, 1997)

Estimated value: $20,900

"Interest in the Corvette transcends generations," Klinger said.

Dodge Viper GTS Coupe (global debut, 1996)

Estimated value: $51,200

The Dodge Viper is a perennial favorite of collectors. "There’s been some recent interest in the Viper timed with it going out of production," Klinger said.

Ford F-150 Raptor (global debut, 2015)

Estimated value: $83,000

"We’re such a heavily dominated SUV and pickup society, so it only stands to reason that younger people who grew up in that could be drawn to vintage variants," Klinger said of the F-150 Raptor pickup.

Honda S2000 (global debut, 1999)