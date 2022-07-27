These are the 10 most commonly stolen cars in Pennsylvania. Is your vehicle on the list?

Passenger vehicle thefts in the U.S. rose 8% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Almost 1 million vehicles were stolen nationwide last year, with full-size pickups accounting for 14% of the vehicles taken.

“Used car values are at historical highs,” said David Glawe, bureau president and CEO. “We have seen a nearly 35% increase in used car values over the last two years due to supply chain issues and inflation.”

The stolen cars can be resold overseas or stripped down for parts in the U.S., he said.

In Pennsylvania, NICB data from 2021 shows the 10 most commonly stolen cars are relatively new models, with a handful of exceptions.

Here’s the top 10 vehicles most stolen in the state:

2003/1997 Honda Accord

2020 Nissan Altima

2000 Honda Civic

2019 Ford pickup (full size)

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

2020 Toyota Corolla

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2000 Honda CR-V

The NICB says these were these were the mostly commonly stolen cars across the U.S. in 2021:

2004 Chevrolet pickup (full size)

2006 Ford pickup (full size)

2000 Honda Civic

1997 Honda Accord

2007 Toyota Camry

2005 GMC pickup (full size)

2020 Nissan Altima

2000 Honda CR-V

2018 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

2020 Toyota Corolla

Ways to prevent your car from being stolen

More than 800,000 vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in 2020, costing owners more than $7 billion, government data show.

Summer is prime time for car thefts, and July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers these tips to reduce thefts:

Take your car key with you; don’t leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park

Park in well-lit areas

Don’t leave valuables in your car, especially if they can be seen by passersby

Thieves will take more than wheel covers and radios.

“Some of the most popular vehicle parts or valuable items stolen from vehicles include doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses,” the NHTSA says.

Drivers can also try to protect their car with an anti-theft device, which makes a vehicle more difficult to steal or easier to recover.

Alarms and steering wheel locks bring attention to or create a visual deterrence, the NHTSA says. Other devices can stop the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine to keep a thief from hot-wiring it. Recovery systems use electronic transmission technology to help police find a stolen vehicle.

Victims of car theft should contact the police immediately to file a report, the NHTSA recommends, and they should reach out to their insurance company within 24 hours.