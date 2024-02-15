These are the 10 most dangerous Florida counties to drive. See where yours ranked

Despite what anecdotal evidence and Facebook memes might suggest, Florida isn’t the most dangerous state to drive in, but it’s certainly not the safest.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) early estimate of motor vehicle traffic fatalities for the first half of 2023 put Florida at No. 8 in the country for the highest fatalities per 100,000 residents at 1.52, which is 22.58% higher than the national average of 1.24.

Mississippi, South Carolina and Arizona topped the list at 1.73, 1.73 and 1.71, respectively.

The NHTSA’s final look at 2023 has yet to be released, but we can look at the number of Florida’s fatal crashes for the rest of the year thanks to data published by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

The FLHSMV provides a crash dashboard featuring data from traffic crash reports around the state. The NHTSA’s preliminary estimates put the number of crashes in Florida at 1,772 between January and June last year. The state ended with 3,157 total fatal crashes.

Here’s a look at which of Florida’s counties are the most dangerous to drive in.

These 10 Florida counties have the highest number of fatal crashes in the state

Florida auto justice attorney Michael T. Gibson analyzed the data provided by the FLHSMV and determined which counties had the highest number of fatal crashes in the state.

1. Glades County

Glades County has the highest rate of fatal crashes of any county in Florida, with 3.82% of total crashes involving a fatality. This is over four and a half times the Florida average of 0.81% of crashes involving a fatality. Overall, there were 1,021 crashes in Glades County, with 39 of those being fatal crashes. The rate of crashes involving injuries was 35.2% or 359 of 1,021 total, 14.8% below the Florida average of 41.3%.

2. Dixie County

Dixie County has the second highest rate of fatal crashes in Florida, with 3.53% of total crashes involving a fatality, over four times the state average for fatal crashes. In total, 40 of the 1,132 total crashes involved a fatality, while 46.6% or 527 crashes involved injuries, 12.8% above the state average for crashes involving injuries.

3. Calhoun County

Calhoun County is third, with 2.62% of crashes involving a fatality. Thirty one crashes out of 1,184 involved a fatality, 224.4% above the state average for rate of fatal crashes. For crashes involving injuries, 38.4% or 31 out of 1,184 crashes involved an injury, 6.9% below the state average for crashes involving injuries.

4. Putnam County

With 2.58% of fatal crashes involving a fatality, Putnam County has the fourth highest rate of fatal crashes in Florida. Data shows 170 out of the 6,600 fatal crashes on Putnam County’s roads involved a fatality, 219.1% above the state average for fatal crashes. 3,005 out of 6,600 crashes involved an injury, a rate of 45.53%, 10.3% above the state average for crashes involving an injury of 41.3%.

5. Franklin County

Franklin County is fifth, with 2.56% of crashes involving a fatality. Overall, 14 out of the 547 crashes between 2018 and 2014 involved a fatality, 217.1% above the state average for the rate of fatal crashes. 191 of the 547 crashes involved an injury; this rate of 34.9% is 15.4% below the state average for the rate of crashes involving injuries.

6. Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County had 33 out of the 1,321 total crashes involving a fatality. This rate of 2.5% places Gilchrist County sixth and over three times the state average for the rate of fatal crashes at 0.81%. For crashes involving an injury, 43.1% or 570 out of 1,321 crashes involved an injury, a rate 4.6% above the state average for the rate of crashes involving an injury.

7. Hendry County

Hendry County is seventh, with 2.46% of crashes involving a fatality. Seventy nine out of the 3,209 total crashes involved a fatality, a rate 205% above the rate of fatal crashes for Florida overall. The county had 1,310 out of 3,209 crashes that involved an injury, a rate of 40.8%, 1.1% below the rate of crashes involving an injury in Florida overall.

8. Levy County

With 2.44% of crashes involving a fatality, Levy County has the eighth-highest rate of fatal crashes in Florida. Eighty eight out of the 3,604 total crashes on Levy County’s roads were fatal, a rate 202.5% above the rate of fatal crashes for Florida overall. Approximately 45.5% of crashes involved an injury, or 1,641 out of the 3,604 total crashes. This rate is 10.3% above the state average for crashes involving injuries.

9. DeSoto County

DeSoto County is ninth, with 2.43% of crashes involving a fatality. Overall, 79 out of 3,245 crashes involved a fatality, and this rate is just over three times the state average of 0.81% of crashes being fatal. Data shows 1,408 crashes out of 3,245 involved injuries, a rate of 43.4% and 5.1% above the state average for crashes involving injuries.

10. Bradford County

Rounding out the top 10 is Bradford County, with 2.35% of crashes involving a fatality, 191.1% above the state average. Overall, 46 out of 1,958 crashes were fatal. For injuries, 843 of the 1,958 total crashes on Bradford County’s roads involved an injury. This rate of 43.1% is 4.3% below the state average for crashes involving injuries of 41.3%.

Which Florida county has the fewest fatal crashes?

Miami-Dade County had the lowest rate of fatalities in Florida at 0.49%, 39.3% below the state average. Data showed that of the 371,305 reported crashes in the county, 1,819 involved a fatality.

The county also had the second lowest rate of injuries on its roads, with 31.8% or 118,096 of 371,305 crashes involving an injury, which was 22.9% below the state average.

How many fatal crashes did Escambia, Santa Rosa counties have in 2023?

In Escambia County, 358 of 38,865 crashes involved a fatality, or about 0.92% of total crashes, which is 14.1% higher than the state average. That puts Escambia County No. 49 on the list of 67 Florida counties.

Escambia jumped to No. 30 on the list when comparing the number of crashes involving injuries. According to the data, 16,672 out of 38,865 crashes involved an injury, which is 4% higher than the state average.

Santa Rosa County reported slightly more fatal crashes than Escambia, clocking in at 124 out of 12,769 total crashes, which is 20.3% higher than the state average.

Similarly, it also had slightly more crashes that resulted in an injury, with 5,534 out of 12,769 crashes involving an injury, 5% higher than the state average.

