It's been a heck of a year: Since the beginning of 2018, Apple topped a trillion-dollar market cap, Hurricane Michael ravaged the eastern seaboard, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on female drivers, Canada legalized marijuana, and the President of the United States sat down with the Supreme Leader of North Korea. None of that is how collectors and brokers of classic cars will remember the year, however, as it was one for the record books for vintage wheels. A new high-water mark was set for the most expensive car ever sold at auction, and the next nine most expensive rides gave last year's crop a run for its money, too. Hagerty, which tracks auction results throughout the year, pulled together a list of the most eye-wateringly expensive cars that traded hands in open auctions in 2018-now read on, and try not to think about your bank account's size-or lack thereof.