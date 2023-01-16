10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a major city, you often end up paying more than you would in a suburb or small town.

To find the most expensive major cities for housing, ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here's a look at the most expensive major cities in the country for housing.

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

10. Portland, Oregon

Median monthly housing cost: $1,535

Median home value estimate: $520,200

georgeclerk / Getty Images

9. Denver

Median monthly housing cost: $1,626

Median home value estimate: $541,500

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. New York

Median monthly housing cost: $1,632

Median home value estimate: $685,700

Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Washington, D.C.

Median monthly housing cost: $1,817

Median home value estimate: $669,900

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

6. Boston

Median monthly housing cost: $1,883

Median home value estimate: $659,700

Elisabeth Bender / Getty Images

5. Los Angeles

Median monthly housing cost: $1,845

Median home value estimate: $812,800

benedek / iStock.com

4. Seattle

Median monthly housing cost: $1,984

Median home value estimate: $848,100

Shutterstock.com

3. San Diego

Median monthly housing cost: $2,044

Median home value estimate: $768,800

Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

2. San Francisco

Median monthly housing cost: $2,337

Median home value estimate: $1,306,400

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. San Jose, California

Median monthly housing cost: $2,463

Median home value estimate: $1,119,500

All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US