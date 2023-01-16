10 Most Expensive Cities for Housing in the US
Whether you rent or own, housing costs typically make up the biggest portion of your monthly budget, and where you decide to live can have a major impact on how much you have to pay. If you live in a major city, you often end up paying more than you would in a suburb or small town.
To find the most expensive major cities for housing, ConsumerAffairs analyzed the U.S. cities with more than 500,000 people and ranked each city based on its median monthly housing costs -- including spending on mortgages, rent, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and other recurring housing expenses -- and median home values using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here's a look at the most expensive major cities in the country for housing.
10. Portland, Oregon
Median monthly housing cost: $1,535
Median home value estimate: $520,200
9. Denver
Median monthly housing cost: $1,626
Median home value estimate: $541,500
8. New York
Median monthly housing cost: $1,632
Median home value estimate: $685,700
7. Washington, D.C.
Median monthly housing cost: $1,817
Median home value estimate: $669,900
6. Boston
Median monthly housing cost: $1,883
Median home value estimate: $659,700
5. Los Angeles
Median monthly housing cost: $1,845
Median home value estimate: $812,800
4. Seattle
Median monthly housing cost: $1,984
Median home value estimate: $848,100
3. San Diego
Median monthly housing cost: $2,044
Median home value estimate: $768,800
2. San Francisco
Median monthly housing cost: $2,337
Median home value estimate: $1,306,400
1. San Jose, California
Median monthly housing cost: $2,463
Median home value estimate: $1,119,500
All data is sourced from ConsumerAffairs and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022.
