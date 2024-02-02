The 10 most expensive states to go grocery shopping, ranked

A shopper looks at produce. Justin Sullivan/Getty

HelpAdvisor analyzed average grocery spending data from the US Census Household Pulse Survey.

The average US household spends $270.21 per week on groceries.

Households in California, Nevada, and Mississippi have the highest weekly grocery bills.

A number of factors contribute to the rising consumer price index for food, such as inflation and supply-chain issues caused by natural disasters.

A number of factors contribute to the rising consumer price index for food, such as inflation and supply-chain issues caused by natural disasters.

HelpAdvisor, a site that provides resources for navigating US government benefits, analyzed findings from the US Census Household Pulse Survey to determine the states in the continental US with the highest average grocery costs.

The analysis excludes Alaska and Hawaii, where grocery prices are higher since most items are imported.

Here are the top 10 most expensive states to go grocery shopping.

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

In Oklahoma, the average household spends $279.16 on groceries per week — nearly $9 more than the national average.

9. Colorado

Vail, Colorado. Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

A week's worth of groceries costs $279.98 for the average household in Colorado.

8. Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The average weekly grocery spending for households in Louisiana is $282.95.

7. Texas

Houston, Texas. Duy Do/Getty Images

In Texas, the average weekly grocery bill adds up to $286.19.

Houston is the second-most expensive city for groceries with an average weekly cost of $302.65.

6. New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico. Jimack/Shutterstock

Households in New Mexico spend an average of $286.39 per week at the grocery store.

5. Florida

Miami, Florida. Getty Images

Florida's average weekly grocery spending is $287.27 per household.

The state is also home to the city that spends the most on groceries each week, according to HelpAdvisor's report. In Miami, households spend an average of $327.89 a week.

4. Washington

Seattle, Washington. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

A week's worth of groceries in Washington costs an average of $287.67.

3. Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

In Mississippi, the average household spends $290.64 on groceries for the week.

2. Nevada

Reno, Nevada. Nick Fox/Shutterstock

Nevada features the second-highest average weekly grocery cost at $294.76.

1. California

Los Angeles, California. Neal Pritchard Photography/Getty Images

At $297.72 per week on average, households in California spend more on groceries than any other state.

HelpAdvisor also found that California features three out of the five most expensive cities in the US for grocery shopping. In Riverside, California, the average weekly grocery haul costs $300.50, followed by San Francisco at $298.44 and Los Angeles at $295.33.

