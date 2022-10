These are the 10 most popular early Black Friday deals people keep shopping during Amazon Prime Day

These are the best deals our readers are shopping right now.

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale ends tonight, October 12. Tons of deals are live ahead of Black Friday 2022.

The second Amazon Prime Day deals event features exclusive discounts across all categories for Prime members

Amazon Prime Day is back and we're tracking all the best early Black Friday deals and gift ideas you can shop during the event. We're combing through the thousands of products currently on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and even All-Clad to help you shop the absolute best discounts available today.

Shop the best Prime Access Early deals

We're keeping track of the best deals our readers are taking advantage of during the Prime Early Access Sale. If you're looking for the absolute best products you can pick up now, here are the 10 best early Black Friday deals we're seeing at Amazon right now.

Top 10 early Black Friday deals during Amazon Prime Day

1. Apple AirPods

Best Prime Deals: AirPods

AirPods are as popular as ever this Prime Day, with two versions of these hot earbuds staying near the top of our readers' shopping lists. You can snag the original AirPods 2nd generation for just under $90 right now, a 43% price cut from their normal price. If you'd prefer a beefier version, check out the AirPods Pro, which are on sale for $223.24.

AirPods for $89.99 at Amazon (save $69.01)

AirPods Pro for $223.24 at Amazon (save $25.76)

2. Apple iPad 2021

Best Prime Deals: iPad

We love a great deal on an iPad—and right now, you can snag an excellent one during the Prime Early Access Sale. The 2021 Apple iPad is $60 off right now, going for just $269. This is a great time to buy if you're looking to upgrade an older iPad model or finally jump on the tablet train.

$269 at Amazon (save $60)

3. Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson knockoff vacuum is on mega-sale during the Prime Early Access Sale, currently running 75% off its normal retail price. You can get this cordless stick vacuum for just $149.98 in a light purple shade. It's not a vacuum we've tested in our labs, but it is one our readers are shopping quite a bit during this sale event.

$149.98 at Amazon (save $449.91)

4. MacBook Air

Best Prime Deals: MacBook

Need a new laptop? We recommend the 2020 MacBook Air, which is $200 off during the Prime Early Access Sale. This powerful computer features a 13" display and 8GB RAM. It comes in three shades—rose gold, silver and space gray. You can add on AppleCare+ for added security on your device.

$799 at Amazon (save $200)

5. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Best Prime Deals: Beats Wireless Headphones

Headphones are highly popular during the Prime Day event, and if you're on the hunt for a colorful pair of over-ear headphones, check out the Beats Solo3 headphones. Nearly 55,000 Amazon shoppers love this set, which our readers are shopping quite a bit during the sale. We love the red pair, but they come in four colors to choose from.

$99.99 at Amazon (save $99.96)

6. Winix 5500 Air Purifier

Best Prime Day Deals: Winix 5500

The Winix 5500 is the best air purifier we've ever tested—and right now it's on sale for $118.99, 52% off its normal price. This powerful purifier is perfect for those looking to improve the quality of their home's air. We found that it had excellent features, including intuitive controls and easy-to-change filters.

$118.99 at Amazon (save $131)

7. Crest 3D Whitestrips

Best Prime Day Deals: Crest Whitestrips

We love a good Whitestrips sale—and so do our readers. This 44-pack of Crest Whitestrips is flying off the digital shelves. It's on sale for just $29.99, a 35% discount from its normal price. More than 70,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these strips, noting that they help improve the appearance of their teeth. Act fast if you want this deal—it ends soon!

$29.99 at Amazon (save $16)

8. Shark Upright Vacuum

Best Prime Day Deals: Shark Navigator

Right now, you can get a powerful Shark upright vacuum for just $119.99, or $80 off. The Shark NV352 Upright Vacuum is highly rated among Amazon shoppers, and during the Prime Early Access Sale, our readers are buying it in bulk. It features swivel steering and only weighs 14 pounds. It also features a HEPA filter, making it a perfect vacuum for pet owners with lots of dander.

$119.99 at Amazon (save $80)

9. Kindle Paperwhite

Best Prime Day Deals: Kindle Paperwhite

Kindles never go out of style, and our favorite Kindle is the Kindle Paperwhite, which is on sale for just $99 right now. It makes an incredible holiday gift if you're hunting for an avid reader. This version features a 6.8" screen and warm light to help you read easily. It also features an impressive 10 weeks of battery life, so you can take your Kindle traveling without worrying about charging.

$99.99 at Amazon (save $40)

10. Waterpik

Best Prime Day Deals: Waterpik

The Waterpik is incredibly popular among our readers. Every time it goes on sale, our readers find it and buy it—and we can't blame them. One editor bought a Waterpik during the last Prime Day and her husband uses it every single day. If you are serious about dental hygiene (or just want to replace dental floss with water flossing), snag the Waterpik at this incredible discount (it's half off!).

$44.99 at Amazon (save $55)

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first-ever Prime Early Access sale is set for Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale officially start Tuesday, October 11, and continues through Wednesday, October 12, this year.

