38 Mother's Day Dinner Recipes That Are So Easy to Make

  • <p>Mother’s Day is all about letting mom relax. That means she shouldn’t be cleaning the house, breaking up sibling squabbles, or cooking the family's meals. <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g2311/diy-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homemade Mother's Day gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homemade Mother's Day gifts</a> are great, but the best way to surprise your mother is with a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2337/30-minute-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:delicious homemade dinner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">delicious homemade dinner</a>. Sure, you could treat her to a nice dinner out at a restaurant, but going the extra mile to serve up a Mother's Day meal at home can really seal the deal to making this her best one yet. </p><p>But what should you cook for Mom? Don’t worry if you’re not a professional chef. Our roundup of delicious Mother’s Day dinner recipes include a mix of easy and healthy family meals that’ll leave her delighted and impressed. From starters to mains, read on for impressive recipes you can grill, bake and slow cook no matter what your culinary skill level. (And if you really want to earn favorite child status, make sure to finish off the meal with our favorite <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g95/10-spoil-mom-dessert-recipes-72419/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day desserts</a> and <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g2950/mothers-day-cakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day cake recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mother's Day cake recipes</a>.)</p>
  • <p>Surprise Mom with this ooey-gooey one-pot pasta bake that's surprisingly easy to make — and easy to clean up!</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a34621007/cheesy-sausage-and-pepper-pasta-bake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cheesy Sausage and Pepper Pasta Bake." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Cheesy Sausage and Pepper Pasta Bake.</em></a></p>
  If she loves seafood, get to work whipping up this simple but impressive meal packed with fresh produce and a touch of spice.

Get the recipe for Zesty Shrimp with Chimichurri Rice.
  • <p>Two types of mustard, apple juice and white vinegar combine for a powerful marinade that makes grilled chicken drumsticks tender and flavorful. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a11851/grilled-mustard-chicken-recipe-122954/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Grilled Mustard Chicken." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Grilled Mustard Chicken.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This fresh pasta dish pairs perfectly with a glass of white wine. No nettles? Substitute arugula or fresh herbs like parsley.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a36040393/nettle-pesto-bucatini-with-spring-peas-and-parmesan-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Nettle Pesto Bucatini." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Nettle Pesto Bucatini.</em></a></p>
  • <p>You can never go wrong with a classic, juicy roasted chicken. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a29131108/lemony-herb-roast-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemony Herb Roast Chicken." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Lemony Herb Roast Chicken.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Gluten-free and filling, this dish is destined to become a new family favorite.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a28354436/balsamic-steak-with-eggplant-and-peppers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Balsamic Steak with Eggplant and Peppers." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Balsamic Steak with Eggplant and Peppers.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This pretty tart has a burst of spring vegetables in every bite.</p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a38312/sweet-pea-and-ricotta-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Sweet Pea and Ricotta Tart." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Sweet Pea and Ricotta Tart.</em></a>
  Pineapple slaw adds a fruity twist to this slow-cooker pulled-pork recipe.

Get the recipe for Honey-Lime Pork with Pineapple Slaw.
  • <p>If you're grilling, these spring veggie-and-shrimp skewers are so simple to make.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a36040238/charred-shrimp-leek-and-asparagus-skewers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Charred Shrimp, Leek and Asparagus Skewers." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Charred Shrimp, Leek and Asparagus Skewers.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Grill up some heart-healthy skewers! Couscous pairs perfectly with the spicy flavor of these grilled pork medallions.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a59421/pork-tenderloin-skewers-herbed-couscous-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pork Tenderloin Skewers with Herbed Couscous." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Pork Tenderloin Skewers with Herbed Couscous. </a></em></p>
  • <p>All health-minded moms will appreciate this light seafood dinner, which is paired with a refreshing side salad on Mother's Day. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a58512/roasted-blackened-salmon-snap-pea-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Blackened Salmon with Snap Pea Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Roasted Blackened Salmon with Snap Pea Salad.</em></a> </p>
  Pop some ribs into an Instant Pot, and let them slowly cook throughout the day. By dinnertime, the whole family will be dying to dig into these savory, fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs.

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Barbecue Ribs.
  • <p>Ready to show off your cooking skills? Up the ante by butterflying crispy lemon coated chicken thighs, and pair with a savory parm salad.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a60708/crispy-chicken-thighs-with-escarole-and-parmesan-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with Escarole and Parmesan Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Crispy Chicken Thighs with Escarole and Parmesan Salad. </a></em></p>
  • <p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19133526/steak-and-roasted-radish-pitas-with-feta-salsa-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Steak and Roasted Radish Pitas with Feta Salsa." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Steak and Roasted Radish Pitas with Feta Salsa.</a></em></p>
  • <p>It's hard to truly mess up pasta, which is why we think this dish is perfect for those who aren't too skilled in the kitchen. The unusual addition of toasted pecans adds a surprising but delicious twist to this recipe.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a40364/creamy-chicken-broccoli-pesto-bow-ties-recipe-clx0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Chicken-and-Broccoli Pesto Bow Ties." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Creamy Chicken-and-Broccoli Pesto Bow Ties. </a></em></p>
  • <p>Whip up some Southern Italian pasta in just 20 minutes.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54440/shrimp-linguine-puttanesca-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Shrimp Linguine Puttanesca." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Shrimp Linguine Puttanesca. </a></em></p>
  • <p>You can't go wrong with a classic steak and potatoes dinner. This Mother's Day recipe is zested up with a citrusy sauce made of cilantro, parsley, and basil.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26732227/herbed-mojo-steak-and-crispy-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Herbed Mojo Steak and Crispy Potatoes." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Herbed Mojo Steak and Crispy Potatoes.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Give chicken thighs an upgrade with a sweet honey glaze, served with a crisp green salad to a touch of freshness.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19757604/honey-balsamic-glazed-chicken-with-arugula-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Honey Balsamic Glazed Chicken with Arugula Salad." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Honey Balsamic Glazed Chicken with Arugula Salad.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Whether you serve it as an app or a main dish, this spring vegetable pizza will not disappoint.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26729638/spring-vegetable-pizza-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spring Vegetable Pizza." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Spring Vegetable Pizza.</em></a></p>
  • <p>If you have tons of cooking, cleaning, and wrapping to do for Mother's Day, consider making this insanely easy one-pan chicken dinner.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26679192/lemon-thyme-chicken-with-spring-saute-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon-Thyme Chicken with Spring Sauté." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Lemon-Thyme Chicken with Spring Sauté.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Coconut milk adds a richness to this pork dish that will make it a family favorite on Mother's Day this year.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26726285/asian-pork-chops-with-coconut-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Asian Pork Chops with Coconut Rice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Asian Pork Chops with Coconut Rice</a>.</em></p>
  • <p>Some may say Mac 'n' Cheese is a kids' meal, but if it's Mom's favorite, we say give her what she wants.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a40007/stovetop-mac-n-cheese-recipe-ghk0714/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Stovetop Mac 'n' Cheese." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Stovetop Mac 'n' Cheese. </a></em></p>
  • <p>Fresh, light, and bright, this pizza is full of spring veggies, making it the perfect Mother's Day dinner.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26346231/roasted-broccoli-and-lemony-ricotta-flatbread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Roasted Broccoli and Lemony Ricotta Flatbread." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Roasted Broccoli and Lemony Ricotta Flatbread.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This freeform tomato lasagna will be the highlight of her day.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a55775/creamy-tomato-skillet-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Creamy Tomato Skillet Lasagna." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Creamy Tomato Skillet Lasagna.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>Surprise Mom with a creative take on an old-school steak and potatoes dinner: Lamb fills in for the beef, while whole-grain mustard adds a big boost of flavor. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12531/seared-lamb-mustard-potatoes-green-beans-recipe-wdy0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Seared Lamb with Mustard Potatoes and Green Beans." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Seared Lamb with Mustard Potatoes and Green Beans.</em></a> </p>
  • <p>If you're looking for a simple main dish to serve on Mother's Day, consider this one pan chicken, spiced up with cumin seed and ginger.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a26345659/spiced-roast-chicken-with-caramelized-carrots-and-shallots-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Spiced Roast Chicken with Caramelized Carrots and Shallots." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Spiced Roast Chicken with Caramelized Carrots and Shallots.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Who would've thought that sweet red grapes pair perfectly with delicious roasted pork?</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a25782039/pork-tenderloin-with-roasted-red-grapes-and-cabbage-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Red Grapes and Cabbage." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Red Grapes and Cabbage.</em></a></p>
  • <p>For the vegetarian Moms out there, this pesto pasta features leafy greens for a healthy boost of fiber.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a25836842/kale-pesto-pasta-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Kale Pesto Pasta." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Kale Pesto Pasta.</em></a></p>
  • <p>Make your appliances do the work <em>for</em> you! All you need is an Instant Pot, and this beef and squash stew will be ready to serve.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a25837767/instant-pot-beef-and-squash-stew-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Instant Pot Beef and Squash Stew." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Instant Pot Beef and Squash Stew.</a> </em></p>
  • <p>This light fish dinner — made with your favorite white fish, Greek yogurt, spinach, and pistachios — is perfect for spring. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19758207/pistachio-crusted-fish-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pistachio-Crusted Fish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Pistachio-Crusted Fish.</em></a></p>
  • <p>If Mom adores take-out fried rice, treat her to this healthier version instead on Mother's Day.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a19757844/healthy-fried-rice-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Healthy 'Fried' Rice." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Healthy 'Fried' Rice.</a> </em></p>
  • <p>An alternative to french fries, these asparagus "fries" are topped with panko bread crumbs and are a great addition to a salmon dinner. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/a19156229/mustard-dill-salmon-with-crispy-asparagus-fries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Mustard-Dill Salmon with Crispy Asparagus Fries." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Mustard-Dill Salmon with Crispy Asparagus Fries.</em></a></p>
  • <p>This light <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/g2324/pasta-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring pasta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spring pasta</a> will satisfy Mom's craving for Italian, thanks to the rich flavors of brown butter and toasted garlic. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a12039/brown-butter-tortellini-toasted-garlic-asparagus-recipe-wdy0513/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Brown Butter Tortellini." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Brown Butter Tortellini.</a></em></p>
  • <p>Topped with creamy ricotta and roasted asparagus, this crispy puff pastry tart can be the main course or served just before mom's favorite entrée at her Mother's Day dinner.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a58519/asparagus-ricotta-tart-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Asparagus and Ricotta Tart." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Asparagus and Ricotta Tart.</a> </em><br></p>
  • <p>Celebrate her special day with a rich sauce that's made even more flavorful with a splash of vino. </p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a13310/red-wine-beef-ragu-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Red Wine Beef Ragu." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Red Wine Beef Ragu. </em></a></p>
  • <p>This tilapia tastes out-of-this-world good thanks to the chimichurri sauce on top and the sweet potato side.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a57690/tilapia-sweet-potato-cakes-chimichurri-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Tilapia with Sweet Potato Cakes and Chimichurri." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Tilapia with Sweet Potato Cakes and Chimichurri.</em></a></p>
  • <p>These chicken pot pie turnovers transform the classic comfort food into a dish fancy enough for a special occasion. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a54438/chicken-pot-pie-turnovers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Chicken Pot Pie Turnovers." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe for Chicken Pot Pie Turnovers.</a> </em><br></p>
  • <p>This pizza, which is topped with chicken, ham, cheese, and pickles, was inspired by the classic sandwich.</p><p><a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a56182/pizza-cubano-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Pizza Cubano." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe for Pizza Cubano. </em></a></p>
Let her relax while you whip up one of these delicious and easy meals.

