The AV Club

Is the limited series the new Oscar bait biopic? It would seem so, with the way A-list actresses are falling over themselves to sign on to television’s most prestigious format. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman really set the trend, starting with Big Little Lies and then snatching up a number of literary adaptations between them. Many major stars have followed in their footsteps (and walked away with Emmys for their trouble), but Jessica Chastain is starting to pull ahead of the pack with her