10 movies we can't wait to catch in theaters or on the couch this fall

Kotaku

When video game consoles from Sony and Nintendo launch in Japan, you can count on two things: long lines and lottery systems. You probably wouldn’t expect that for Covid-19 vaccinations. In Japan, people typically wait in line for tickets when hardware is sort supply. Even now, as Famitsu reports, this lottery system is still being used for the hard-to-get PlayStation 5, albeit hopeful customers can enter online. Earlier in the pandemic, however, the in-person system was used at an Osaka retaile