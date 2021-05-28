10 must-have Lululemon items to elevate your yoga practice

Unleash your yogi with these Lululemon items.
Lululemon is known for its attractive activewear, and in particular, it’s a go-to shop for many yogis, who obsess over the brand’s leggings, sports bras, and yoga accessories. These products are all extremely high-quality—and flattering, to boot—making them a worthwhile investment for anyone who regularly practices yoga.

Whether you’re just beginning your yoga journey or are an experienced practitioner, the following are the most popular yoga items that you can buy from Lululemon, all of which are beloved by fellow shoppers.

1. The best yoga mat money can buy

The Reversible Mat is the best yoga mat we&#39;ve ever tested.
Hands-down, one of the most popular yoga items you can buy at Lululemon is its 5mm Reversible Mat, which blew away the competition during our testing for the best yoga mats. The mat’s polyurethane top layer is delightfully grippy and helps to absorb moisture to prevent slipping, and the base is made from a cushioning natural rubber. The mat comes in a variety of pretty colors, including both solid and swirled options.

Get The Reversible Mat 5mm from Lululemon for $88

2. The cult-favorite Align leggings

Many women consider lululemon Align leggings to be the Holy Grail of leggings.
One of the most lauded products from Lululemon is the Align leggings, which we swear by! In fact, we chose them as the best yoga leggings on the market for their incredible fabric and variety of lengths to choose from. In particular, the Align Crop leggings are a top-rated choice for yogis, thanks to their weightless feel and buttery soft texture—perfect for any low-impact workout. They have a high-rise waist, and you can choose from a variety of lengths, depending on where you want the leggings to hit on your calf. Of course, there are also more than a dozen color options to choose from, and they come in sizes 0 through 20.

Get the Align Crop Leggings from Lululemon for $88-$98

3. A strappy, open-back sports bra

This bra has an open back that won&#39;t hinder your movement.
The last thing you want when practicing sun salutations is to feel restricted by your sports bra, which is why the Free to Be Bra is a top choice for yogis. It looks like your average sports bra from the front, but the back is completely open, featuring criss-crossing straps that allow you to move and stretch freely. It’s made from a breathable and sweat-wicking fabric that feels cool to the touch, and it has pockets where you can put optional cups, if desired.

The bra comes in more than a dozen colors, as well as sizes 2 through 14. Unfortunately, though, it’s only available in A/B cup sizes, but the brand does offer the Free To Be Serene Bra, which has a similar strappy open back, in C/D sizes.

Get the Free to Be Bra – Light Support, A/B Cup from Lululemon for $48

4. These cute and flexible shorts, which come is several lengths

These shorts come in several lengths, allowing you to get the exact coverage you prefer.
Whether you like your shorts really short, knee length, or somewhere in between, the Align Super High Rise Short has you covered. Made from the same soft material as the Align leggings, these shorts have a flattering high-rise waist with a hidden pocket, and they come in four lengths, depending on where you want them to fall on your thigh. The shorts come in sizes 0 to 20, and they’re available in several dark colors, including fun patterns like camo and tie dye.

Get the Align Super High Rise Short from Lululemon for $58–$68

5. A supportive foam block that’s perfect for beginners

This pretty yoga block offers three heights to help you get into poses.
When you first start practicing yoga, you may find that you need extra support in certain positions, and that’s where a yoga block comes in handy. The Lift and Lengthen Block is made from a dense foam that can support your weight, and its shape gives you three height options to customize each post. The block comes in five colors and patterns to match your mat, and it even has a cute quote on the side to inspire you.

Get the Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block from Lululemon for $18

6. A versatile everyday bra that offers medium support

This sports bra offers medium support.
If you like a little more support for the ladies when doing yoga, you’ll like the Energy Bra, which is available in B to D cup sizes and has criss-crossing straps in the back that won’t inhibit your flexibility. The Luxtreme fabric is slick, breathable, and sweat-wicking, and the bra has pockets for optional, removable cups. It comes in sizes 2 through 14, and there are both solid colors and pretty patterns to choose from.

Get the Energy Bra, Medium Support, B–D Cup from Lululemon for $52

7. These high-rise leggings that are super soft

These high-waisted leggings are flattering and supportive.
These high-waisted leggings provide all the coverage and support you’ve been wanting—without restricting your mobility. The Unlimit Tight leggings are full-length and hit right above your ankle, and they’re made from a soft, weightless fabric that comes in several colors. The leggings come in sizes 0 to 14, and they even have a back drop-in pocket where you can stash your keys or card when you inevitably wear them around town running errands.

Get the Unlimit High Rise Tight from Lululemon for $98

8. A form-fitting jacket to wear to the studio

Thumbholes make this jacket extra comfortable.
For those early-morning yoga classes, you’ll love wearing the Hooded Define Jacket to the studio. The jacket is made from the brand’s go-to soft, weightless fabric, and it has a slim fit that sits just below the waistband. In addition to its cinchable hood, the jacket has zippered pockets and thumbholes, and it comes in sizes 0 to 20 and several pretty hues.

Get the Hooded Define Jacket Nulu from Lululemon for $128–$138

9. A pair of lightweight men’s yoga pants

These stretchy pants are perfect for men who practice yoga.
Many people think of Lululemon as a women’s clothing store, but it has an impressive selection of attire in men's sizes, too. The In Mind Pant is designed specially for yoga practice, featuring a high-stretch, quick-drying fabric with mesh vents for breathability. The pants have a slim, tapered fit and features secure pockets and a hidden phone sleeve. They come in sizes XS through XXL.

Get the In Mind Pant from Lululemon for $118

10. A towel to put over your mat

If you like hot yoga, this towel helps to absorb sweat and protect your mat.
If you regularly take hot yoga classes, you know that your mat can get slick from all the sweat, which is why Lululemon sells The Towel. This microfiber towel fits perfectly on top of the brand’s yoga mat, helping to soak up sweat and give you a stable surface. It has clean-cut no-fray edges and comes in several pretty colors and patterns, and reviewers say it’s amazingly absorbent.

Get The Towel from Lululemon for $42

