10 Must-Read True Crime Books That Inspired the Best Movies and TV Shows

True crime is having a moment. From serial killer adaptations to gritty memoirs and historic investigations, the true crime genre has been providing the basis for a multitude of popular movies and TV shows in recent years. Whether you're a fan of trying to solve current murder cases or you're obsessed with unexpected stories of international scandal, there's something for you on this list.

If true crime documentaries and TV shows no longer satisfy your needs, then it might be time to try non-fiction. These memoirs and investigative books will immerse you in some of the most surprising true crime stories in recent memory, giving you more detail than a TV show ever could. From tales of serial killer confessions to large-scale fraudulent scandals, get ready to be captivated and enthralled by some of the most incredible true stories. And once you've finished the book, follow it up with the TV or movie adaptation, which features some of the world's biggest stars.

'The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden

It's no surprise that Sara Gay Forden's book about Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci's doomed romance was turned into an Oscar-nominated film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The book follows the events leading up to the contract killing of Maurizio and the subsequent conviction of his wife, Patrizia, for the devastating crime.



Exploring the glamorous high-fashion world of Gucci and the twisted personal relationships inside the iconic empire, House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed is a page-turner that shouldn't be missed.

'Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery' by Robert Kolker

A Netflix film starring Amy Ryan was based upon Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, which tells the terrifying true story of the Long Island serial killer, who was linked to the murders of several sex workers between 1996 and 2011. In July 2023, a suspect was finally arrested in the case, but for years, the deaths of multiple women remained unsolved.



This non-fiction volume explores the desperate search for answers in one of true crime's most mysterious cases.

'I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer' by Michelle McNamara

Michelle McNamara died on April 21, 2016, before she could finish her true crime investigation into the Golden State Killer, who was linked to at least 13 murders, as well as dozens of rapes and burglaries between 1974 and 1986 in California. In her book, McNamara seamlessly weaves details from her own life with the investigation, which at the time of her writing remained unsolved.



Through accounts of the crimes, McNamara pieces together a terrifying time in Californian history in which a serial killer seemingly disappeared into the night, leaving residents in perpetual fear.

Catch Me If You Can' by Frank W. Abagnale with Stan Redding

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks starred in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Catch Me If You Can, the unbelievable allegedly true story of a young con man. In his book, Frank W. Abagnale regales us with tales of his cons, which ranged from posing as a Pan Am pilot to pretending to be a doctor.



It's since been suggested that Abagnale's claims may have been heavily embellished, but Catch Me If You Can is an indisputable romp through the late '60s, and it's easy to see why DiCaprio wanted to take the starring role.

'Zodiac: The Shocking True Story of the Nation's Most Bizarre Mass Murderer' by Robert Graysmith

Robert Graysmith's book served as the basis for David Fincher's 2007 movie Zodiac, which explored the investigation into several unsolved murders committed in the late '60s in California. Graysmith was a cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle at the time of the murders when the newspaper started receiving letters purporting to be from the Zodiac Killer himself.



In his book, Graysmith examines the evidence, identifies possible suspects, and tries to uncover the truth about one of America's most shocking unsolved crimes.

'Black Bird' by James Keene with Hillel Levin

Apple TV+'s miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Greg Kinnear, is based upon James Keene's book about his life, which was originally titled In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. After being convicted of drug and firearm offenses, Jimmy is offered a deal in prison.



If he can elicit information from fellow prisoner Larry Hall, who is suspected of a number of rapes and murders, then Jimmy's sentence will be commuted. What follows is a tense journey to discover the truth while risking his own safety.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' by Jordan Belfort

Martin Scorcese's splashy Oscar-nominated movie The Wolf of Wall Street stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, a New York stockbroker whose business endeavors end in criminal charges. The movie is based on Belfort's memoir of the same name, an explicit tale of a drug-fueled journey to immense success and the inevitable downfall and prison sentence he later experienced.



The author followed it up with Catching the Wolf of Wall Street: More Incredible True Stories of Fortunes, Schemes, Parties, and Prison, proving that his life has been more eventful than most.

'Foxcatcher: The True Story of My Brother's Murder, John du Pont's Madness, and the Quest for Olympic Gold' by Mark Schultz and David Thomas

Olympic champion and former wrestler Mark Schultz wrote the book Foxcatcher about the tragic events leading up to his brother's death. Released to coincide with the Oscar-nominated film of the same name starring Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher explores the Schultz brothers' professional relationship with eccentric millionaire and wrestling enthusiast John du Pont.



An unbelievable true story with a shocking ending, Schultz's memoir is an emotional reflection on the huge loss his family suffered in the strangest circumstances.

'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI' by David Grann

Journalist David Grann's book explores the suspicious 1920s murders of dozens of people in Osage County, Oklahoma, which coincided with the discovery of huge oil deposits in the area. Now adapted by Martin Scorcese into an Apple TV+ movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI tracks the investigation launched by J. Edgar Hoover into the deaths of Osage tribe members and the search for a suspected serial killer.



Exploring racial tensions and the greed of the oil industry, Grann's book is a must-read for history fanatics.

'Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America' by Beth Macy

Beth Macy's non-fiction volume was adapted into an award-winning miniseries starring Michael Keaton and Will Poulter, and explores the dangers of Big Pharma and the opioid addiction crisis. Dopesick masterfully covers the launch of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma, led by the infamous Sackler family, revealing how communities were affected by the once-too-accessible painkiller. Both emotive and shocking, Dopesick tracks the rise and fall of the Sackler family, alongside the ordinary people who became a part of a growing problem.

