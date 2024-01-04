10 Nashville police officers to be reassigned following Covenant School leak

Ten officers within Metro Nashville Police Department's specialized investigative unit will be reassigned following an investigation of the March 27 Covenant School shooting writing leaks.

Those officers — not named by MNPD — will be reassigned next month to unnamed positions within the department. Their positions at the specialized investigation unit will be filled, a spokesperson said.

MNPD said the 10 were questioned during an internal investigation into writings leaked to a conservative media personality. Seven were placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation. Four returned to duty Nov. 17.

Police said in December they were unable to identify the source of the leak but told The Tennessean the leak did not come from a current MNPD officer or staff member.

A former officer police sought to interview a former detective who had the images at one time, but the detective declined the interview request and is no longer working in law enforcement.

Police did not name the former employee.

During the investigation into the source of the pictures, the police department's Office of Professional Accountability determined that the three cell phone photographs were taken at The Covenant School immediately after the shooter's writings were discovered.

Two detectives assigned to the Specialized Investigations Division took them as a way to learn more about the shooter and determine whether anyone else was involved in the case, the news release noted. One of the detectives took two of the pictures, while the other detective took the third, it said.

The Metro Police Department has forwarded the case to the District Attorney's office for review.

Tennessean reporters requested several records within days of The Covenant School shooting, when the shooter, a former Covenant student, entered the school and killed six people, including three children.

Several groups, including The Tennessean, sued Metro Nashville after those records requests were denied. The school, church and Covenant families are intervening in the lawsuit and seeking to prevent the city from releasing the records.

The case is currently pending in chancery court.

The Tennessean has no plans to publish the writings verbatim and has sought to center coverage on public policy, the victims and the community.

