10 natural wonders of the world actually worth visiting, according to travel reviews

A new study looked at unique natural wonders you can’t find anywhere else in some of the most extraordinary places on the planet to rank 10 that are “actually worth a visit.”

Titan Travel — a travel agency that offers escorted tours across the globe — looked into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on Instagram and TikTok, as well as Google search volumes and Tripadvisor to “reveal which natural wonders of the world are the best,” the company said. Two natural wonders in the United States made the list.

“While plenty of countries offer spectacular man-made sights like the Egyptian Pyramids, Machu Picchu or the Great Wall of China, it's the natural wonders that only a few people will ever get to see in their life that truly fill us with awe,” the company stated.

Seven world wonders in less than a week: Man sees The Great Wall, Taj Mahal and more to set new record

Top 10 best natural wonders of the world

1. Arches National Park, United States

2.4M Google searches / 61.7M Tik Tok views / 663.8K Instagram posts

87.57% “excellent” reviews / 0.25% “terrible” reviews

8.29/10 “wonder” score

2. Iguazu Falls, Brazil

2.5M Google searches / 44.8M Tik Tok views / 296.7K Instagram posts

90.73% “excellent” reviews / 0.11% “terrible” reviews

8.19/10 “wonder” score

3. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

2.6M Google searches / 63.9M Tik Tok views / 318.5K Instagram posts

86.57% “excellent” reviews / 0.22% “terrible” reviews

8.14/10 “wonder” score

4. Grand Canyon, United States

682.0K Google searches / 568.9M Tik Tok views / 4.2M Instagram posts

89.99% “excellent” reviews / 0.60% “terrible” reviews

7.91/10 “wonder” score

5. Table Mountain, South Africa

This photograph taken on December 26, 2021 shows Table Mountain lit up with a faint purple glow to honour the memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Laureate, in Cape Town. - South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on December 26, 2021, aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

1.4M Google searches / 44.5M Tik Tok views / 1.3M Instagram posts

81.83% “excellent” reviews / 0.26% “terrible” reviews

7.67/10 “wonder” score

6. Matterhorn, Switzerland

162.6K Google searches / 137.0M Tik Tok views / 969.7K Instagram posts

91.39% “excellent” reviews / 0.43% “terrible” reviews

7.24/10 “wonder” score

The most 'beautiful' sights in the US? This study of travel reviews shows us.

7. Mount Everest, Nepal

This picture taken on April 25, 2021 show Mount Ama Dablam, which peaks at 6,812 meters, in the Everest region.

This photograph taken on May 31, 2021 shows mountaineers lined up as they climb a slope during their ascend to summit Mount Everest (8,848.86-metre), in Nepal.

13.3M Google searches / 638.2M Tik Tok views /222.7K Instagram posts

88.68% “excellent” reviews / 1.62% “terrible” reviews

7.14/10 “wonder” score

8. Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Gillian Backhouse of Australia swims to view coral during an athlete Great Barrier Reef experience on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Great Barrier Reef on April 12, 2018 on Lady Elliot Island, Australia.

Marine biologists pilot a small boat on the Great Barrier Reef above Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 14, 2022.

4.0M Google searches / 164.1M Tik Tok views / 989.0K Instagram posts

77.44% “excellent” reviews / 2.44% “terrible” reviews

6.62/10 “wonder” score

9. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

3.0M Google searches / 61.3M Tik Tok views / 693.8K Instagram posts

76.85% “excellent” reviews / 1.29% “terrible” reviews

6.53/10 “wonder” score

10. Angel Falls, Venezuela

Aerial view taken on December 16, 2014 of the Angel Falls (Salto Angel), the world's highest waterfall, with a height of 979 meters (3,212 feet), located in Canaima National Park, Bolivar State, Gran Sabana Region, South-Eastern Venezuela.

1.6M Google searches / 20.2M Tik Tok views / 34.1K Instagram posts

91.03% “excellent” reviews / 0.28% “terrible” reviews

6.52/10 “wonder” score

10. Milford Sound, New Zealand

1.3M Google searches / 17.0M Tik Tok views / 426.3K Instagram posts

79.72% “excellent” reviews / 0.26% “terrible” reviews

6.52/10 “wonder” score

What are the seven natural wonders of the world?

In 1997, CNN released a "Seven Natural Wonders of the World" list, which comprises geological, aquatic and astrophysical phenomena, in collaboration with the Seven Natural Wonders organization. Dispersed throughout five of the seven continents, these wonders are comparable in scale, but vary in accessibility and tourism infrastructure.

Mount Everest

Paricutin Volcano

The Grand Canyon

Victoria Falls

The Harbor Of Rio de Janeiro

Great Barrier Reef

Northern Lights

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 natural wonders of the world worth visiting: US, Brazil, Ireland