10 NJ start-up businesses receive $3.6 million in state grants. Here they are:

Ten new businesses, made up of 30 entrepreneurs, will receive $3.6 million in grants from the New Jersey Innovations Fellow (NJIF) program.

The income replacement grants are just part of the package. They'll also receive mentorship and training. They were chosen by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The NJIF program provides financial support to first-time entrepreneurs of all backgrounds while pursuing their startup ventures.

"Gov. Phil Murphy has been committed to growing our state’s innovation economy and ensuring entrepreneurs of all backgrounds have the tools to get their businesses off the ground,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “The NJIF, a first-in-the-nation program, levels the playing field for first-time entrepreneurs by providing the funding and training needed to succeed. By supporting these 10 new, cutting-edge companies, New Jersey is firmly cementing itself as a national leader in innovation.”

The competitive program provides each team with an income replacement grant of $200,000. And a bonus grant is available to teams located in designated opportunity zones and to teams with members who self-certify as a woman or minority or those who graduated from a New Jersey college or university and teams can receive up to $400,000 in grants total.

This year’s cohort welcomes 20 first time entrepreneurs accumulating $1.7 million in bonus grant funding according to the report.

Each business will undergo a comprehensive mentorship program assisted by the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) and receive training in subjects that include managerial finance, accounting, and financial statement preparations; human resources development and management; business model design; marketing and customer development; and more.

Here are the 10 startup businesses part of the inaugural cohort.

AbilityHUB, West Windsor – $350,000The company will facilitate collaboration among service providers, caregivers, disabled community members and their families by connecting, collaborating, predicting, and ensuring the delivery of services that impact whole person health for the disabled community. The company’s proposed technology infrastructure will be built upon a combination of powerful and scalable technologies that ensure a robust and reliable platform from front to back-end development and management.

AntaMed, East Orange – $350,000The medical device company is developing a one-of-a-kind durable back brace which also enables rehabilitative movements to innovatively treat patients with core and back pain. With remote patient monitoring in the device, the company’s goal is to aid healthcare professionals in preventing and alleviating back pain while increasing compliance and convenience for patients.

Fire Start Productions, Gloucester Township – $250,000This start-up film and digital media company specializes in virtual production technologies. The company will focus on delivering comprehensive digital production and creative services that will streamline the production process of traditional film and other video production models. The company aims to forge new pathways in storytelling, animation and content delivery leveraging technology.

Helloboss, Jersey City – $350,000The company aims to provide small businesses with high-quality professional services that are offered through their digital mobile marketing application. The range of services will include design, marketing, research, analytics, consulting, and engineering.

Klick Studios, Burlington City – $400,000The digital content creation studio will provide high quality visual media production content for marketing and advertising purposes for its clients. The company aims to fuse innovative digital media technologies with traditional video and content marketing tools to create interactive, immersive experiences.

Liv Again Wellness, Vineland – $350,000The company offers mobile IV hydration services through IV Hydration therapy, and will focus on immediate, personalized, nutritional support, beyond traditional medical settings. Moreover, the company will utilize integrative therapies to make clients feel restored, exhilarated, and energetic and will focus on helping clients achieve optimal health with preventative care.

My FitPlate, Jersey City – $400,000The company is developing a digital mobile fitness and nutritional wellness application that will integrate virtual reality technology into client wellness plans as well as the gamification of home workout programs, meditation, and stress management strategies. The innovative application will embrace cutting edge technology to connect users across its platform.

Planthopper Corp, Keansburg – $350,000The bio-controls company is designed to defend and protect food security, which is under threat by the spotted lanternfly infestation in at least 14 states in the Eastern United States. The business is developing, modifying, and scaling production and dispersion methods for entomopathogenic fungus that are maximally pathogenic to and selective for the spotted lantern flies.

Quarks Advantage, Jersey City – $400,000The high-tech digital consulting firm will focus on helping small businesses achieve their goals through the use of artificial intelligence tools. The company will focus on building their digital proprietary platform and easy to use digital application.

Thrivio Health, North Bergen – $400,000Thrivio Health offers an AI-driven health care platform and digital therapeutics for primary care, urgent care, mental health, and pediatric care. The company aims to provide accessible and affordable health care solutions by leveraging AI and data analytics.

