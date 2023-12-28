Which 10 Northeast Florida elementary schools lead U.S. News rankings? Jax Beach and ...

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School is heading into the new year ranked No. 1 out of 4,212 public elementary schools in Florida rated by U.S. News & World Report.

“It’s still very overwhelming. … It’s owned by everyone,” said Jacksonville Beach Principal Cameron Mattingly, whose sought-after magnet school was among 10 from Northeast Florida that the news website’s 2024 list counted among Florida’s 100 top-performing elementary schools.

The rankings are a junior version of the scores U.S. News has given high schools since 2007. Elementary rankings debuted in 2021.

The top-100 tier had three schools each from Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties and one from Clay County, including charter, traditional and magnet schools. U.S. News used state test results to compare students’ proficiency in reading and math at each school, then measured how much better or worse the results were than predicted by a statistical model that considered socioeconomic factors. The figures were compiled into a single score of up to 100 points, with tiebreaker rules for ranking schools with identical scores.

The ranking listed Northeast Florida’s best elementary schools as:

Ranking: No. 1 in Florida, overall score 100; math proficiency, 100%; reading proficiency, 100%; student/teacher ratio, 17:1

2. Orange Park Elementary (Clay PK-6 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 19 in Florida, overall score 99.17; math proficiency, 87%; reading proficiency, 87%; student/teacher ratio, 14:1

3. Valley Ridge Academy (St. Johns K-8 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 25 in Florida, overall score N/A; math proficiency, 87%; reading proficiency, 81%; student/teacher ratio, 17:1

4. Wildlight Elementary (Nassau PK-5 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 32 in Florida, overall score 98.56; math proficiency, 90%; reading proficiency, 80%; student/teacher ratio, 16:1

Ranking: No. 50 in Florida, overall score 97.73; math proficiency, 87%; reading proficiency, 83%; student/teacher ratio, 14:1

6. Hilliard Elementary (Nassau PK-5 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 54 in Florida, overall score 97.55; math proficiency,90%; reading proficiency, 75%; student/teacher ratio, 16:1

7. Julington Creek Elementary (St. Johns PK-5 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 68 in Florida, overall score 96.9; math proficiency, 88%; reading proficiency, 83%; student/teacher ratio, 17:1

8. Bryceville Elementary (Nassau PK-5 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 80 in Florida, overall score 96.34; math proficiency, 82%; reading proficiency, 77%; student/teacher ratio, 16:1

9. Durbin Creek Elementary (St. Johns PK-5 traditional school)

Ranking: No. 90 in Florida, overall score 95.83; math proficiency, 87%; reading proficiency, 82%; student/teacher ratio, 16:1

10. River City Science Academy Elementary (Duval K-5 charter school)

Ranking: No. 97 in Florida, overall score 95.55; math proficiency,82%; reading proficiency, 75%;student/teacher ratio, 16:1

