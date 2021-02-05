10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

Rachel Fletcher
  • Perhaps the greatest gift I’ve received since the start of the pandemic was a Venmo payment from my best friend that said something along the lines of “BUY WINE.” And you can bet I did. Wine is the perfect valentine, as is a gift set that gets their personality down pat, of which Wine Access has many. $58, Wine Access. <a href="https://www.wineaccess.com/catalog/wine-enjoy-your-pet_ee2a6581-e104-4d9e-9662-9d1aa8047d26/#pdp-story" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And while we’re on the subject, why not pair that pairing with a dainty set of handblown wine glasses? $105, SSENSE. <a href="https://www.ssense.com/en-us/everything-else/product/randd-lab/pink-luisa-vino-set-200-ml/6432061" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • At the risk of sounding like a Cathy cartoon, I do love chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. But I also love a practical idea, and giving the gift of six breakfasts to your BFF will let them know you’re thinking of them every time they grab one of these H&H masterpieces from their freezer (because yes, you can store bagels for up to six months. Practical!). $69, Goldbelly. <a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/handh-bagels/bagels-cream-cheese-and-nova-scotia-salmon-half-dozen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I think it’s safe to say that a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-weighted-blankets?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weighted blanket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">weighted blanket</a> is the gift of the year, and this simple quilted option from Casper comes in a Valentine-friendly blush, or two shades that want nothing to do with it. $179, Casper. <a href="https://casper.com/weighted-blanket/?color=dusty-rose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If it hasn’t yet been made clear, my philosophy of Valentine’s Day gift giving is essentially to channel things that I’d want. And–if the weighted blanket is any indication–I want to relax. If you think your pal would be interested in self-care that comes in the form of woman-farmed hemp infused with essential oils and ethically sourced herbs, then I think we have a winner. $78, Xula. <a href="https://www.xula.us/producto/calm-clarity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Or, if you’d like to go a more traditional wellness route, this bergamot-scented bath soak from Oui the People would make a perfect gift for V-Day and beyond. $28, Oui the People. <a href="https://www.ouithepeople.com/products/bath-soak" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • My colleagues and I were inspired in so many ways by our <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/floral-designer-maurice-harris-clever-cover?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:February digital cover star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">February digital cover star</a>, floral designer Maurice Harris, but one that’s most relevant for these purposes is the gorgeous robe he wore during the shoot. Who doesn’t want to look that good when lounging? Though his specific Block Shop Textiles model is currently sold out, we’re a fan of all of their gorgeous prints, including this Poppy pattern. $140, Block Shop Textiles. <a href="https://www.blockshoptextiles.com/collections/robes/products/sidewinder-poppy-robe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • I think this stunning little hand mirror says something along the lines of “I love you, and I think you’re beautiful, beautiful.” And that’s better than any Valentine’s Day card I’ve ever seen. $395, Edie Parker. <a href="https://edie-parker.com/collections/hvn/products/hand-mirror-in-cherry-tart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The best Valentine’s Day gift ideas are gifts that are a great idea on any occasion—birthdays, Wednesdays, whatever. And something we could all use right now is a little entertainment. This DIY candle kit will keep your friend busy and happy and smelling delicious smells! $33, Siblings. <a href="https://siblings.co/collections/shop/products/scent-no-10-valentines-bundle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And if your bestie is more plant person than candle fanatic, this PIY (!) set from The Nice Plant will be a great gift. $80, The Nice Plant. <a href="https://theniceplant.com/collections/frontpage/products/piy-deluxe-gift-set" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

