10 Numbers You Need To Know About Social Security

John Csiszar
·5 min read
Ridofranz / iStock.com
Ridofranz / iStock.com

Social Security is well-known as a supplemental retirement income program for Americans, but it also provides benefits to disabled workers, spouses and dependents. The numbers behind the Social Security program can be staggering, but they're also fascinating.

See: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security
Find Out: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Whether you're planning for your Social Security benefits, already drawing payments or simply interested in the facts and figures surrounding the program, here's a look at some of the numbers behind the massive government program.

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2035

As the program is currently structured, 2035 won't be a happy year for Social Security recipients. In that year, it is estimated that the Social Security Trust Fund will be depleted. While that sounds ominous -- and it certainly isn't a good thing -- it doesn't mean that Social Security is going away. But it does mean that unless changes are made, benefits will have to be reduced. Since Social Security is such a political hot button, it's likely that some modifications will occur before then. However, when planning out your lifetime benefits, it's prudent to factor in the chance that your benefits won't be quite what you're expecting.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz

TimAbramowitz / Getty Images
TimAbramowitz / Getty Images

22%

Unless Congress takes steps to shore up Social Security funding, 22% is the amount that benefits may be cut in 2034. For the many retirees who rely on Social Security to make up the bulk of their retirement funding, a 22% cut in benefits could be devastating. However, with the expected depletion of the Social Security Trust Fund, payouts will have to rely on payroll tax contributions from existing workers. With the number of retirees increasing relative to the number of workers, this 22% cut will be necessary without adjustments to the Social Security program.

mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mphillips007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

$1,236

Social Security is primarily known as a retirement income program, but it also pays important benefits to disabled workers. As of May 2022, the average disabled worker received a $1,236 monthly benefit from Social Security. Social Security Disability Insurance totaled $145 billion in 2019 and makes payments to 8.2 million beneficiaries and 1.4 million dependents.

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

$1,657

According to the Social Security Administration, the average retirement benefit paid to qualifying recipients in 2022 was $1,657. The maximum Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month for people retiring at age 70, $3,345 at full retirement age, and $2,364 at age 62.

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

$4,194

The size of your Social Security retirement benefit is based on a number of factors, including when you claim your benefits. Although you can begin receiving benefits as early as age 62, full retirement age for most Americans is age 67. But if you wait to start your benefits even longer, until age 70, the amount of your payout will rise by 8% per year from age 67 to 70. For top earners who maxed out their income while working, the highest available Social Security retirement benefit in 2022 is $4,194.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5.9%

Every year, Social Security payouts are subject to an inflation adjustment known as the "cost-of-living adjustment," or COLA. As inflation has been generally tame over the past few decades, Social Security beneficiaries have only received COLAs of a few percentage points, or even less. With inflation spiking in 2021, however, 2022 recipients will see a 5.9% bump in their Social Security payouts. This is the highest COLA in 40 years.

designer491 / Shutterstock.com
designer491 / Shutterstock.com

$147,000

The bulk of Social Security funding comes from payroll tax on existing workers. However, high earners don't have to pay tax on all of their earnings. Every year, the Social Security Administration releases its "wage base" figure, which is the amount of income that is taxable for Social Security purposes. For 2022, this amount is $147,000. Just like the COLA for Social Security payouts, the wage base figure is subject to annual revision based on the inflation rate. For 2022, the wage base bumped up significantly from 2021's $142,800.

milehightraveler / Getty Images
milehightraveler / Getty Images

12

In most states, Social Security isn't considered taxable income. However, 12 states do levy income tax on Social Security benefits. Here are the 12 states that levy some type of tax on Social Security:

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Kansas

  • Minnesota

  • Missouri

  • Montana

  • Nebraska

  • New Mexico

  • Rhode Island

  • Utah

  • Vermont

  • West Virginia

Note that most states don't tax all Social Security income. For example, Kansas levies a 3.1% to 5.7% tax on all income, but it exempts Social Security income for residents with an AGI of up to $75,000. Most other states have similar types of exemptions.

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

65 Million

According to the Social Security Administration, in 2021, an average of 65 million Americans received a monthly benefit. With a current population of about 332 million, this means that nearly 20% of all Americans are receiving monthly benefits from the Social Security program. This number is only anticipated to grow as Americans live longer, part of the reason that the Social Security program could face difficulties as soon as 2035.

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

>$1 Trillion

While the sheer number of Americans receiving Social Security benefits is impressive, the amount of money being paid to these beneficiaries is hard to fathom. Social Security Administration figures show that over $1 trillion in benefits was paid in 2021 alone. This is another number set to increase as the number of retirees grows. According to the SSA, in 1940, a 65-year-old had a life expectancy of just 14 years; in 2021, that figure was 20 years. As longer lives equate to higher total payouts, Social Security will have to rectify its funding problem if it wants to avoid future cuts in benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Numbers You Need To Know About Social Security

Recommended Stories

  • How to File a Final Tax Return for a Person Who Has Died

    After a loved one passes away, the person in charge of settling the deceased's estate is responsible for filing a final individual income tax return and the estate tax return when due. See: 10 Reasons...

  • Macron Overheard Breaking Some Bad News to Biden on G7 Sidelines

    Macron told Biden that the United Arab Emirates’ ruler informed him that OPEC’s top oil exporters were already at their production maximum.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • Danilov replied to Medvedev: Crimea will be returned on the first try, at once

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 13:18 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, reminded Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, that Crimea is Ukrainian territory and will most certainly be liberated from Russian occupation.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Hillary Clinton: Clarence Thomas has always been ‘a person of grievance’

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slamming conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she described as a “person of grievance” in an interview on Tuesday. “I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him,” Clinton said in an interview with Gayle…

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Delaying Social Security? Here's How Long Average Retirees Take to Break Even

    Putting off a claim for Social Security benefits is often advisable because waiting to get your first check can increase your monthly payment substantially. You become eligible for Social Security benefits as early as age 62, but retirees are often encouraged to wait to claim benefits because early filing reduces monthly income.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Senate Republicans revel in Ron Johnson's sloppy fake-phone call blunder: 'Tell 'em what you think'

    Senate colleagues had some thoughts about other ways call-faker Ron Johnson could have handled an uncomfortable line of media questioning.

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • Surprise Jan. 6 hearing featuring White House adviser signals urgency by the committee

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will convene Tuesday afternoon for a surprise public hearing, signaling apparent urgency among members to reveal further findings from their year-long inquiry. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top adviser to Donald Trump's last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is expected to testify, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. It's anticipated that through her testimony, Hutchinson will put a voice to many of the internal White House interactions involving the events of Jan. 6 that have been reported publicly and offer significant insight into Meadows' actions and interactions with then-President Trump on Jan. 6 and in the days before and after, sources said.

  • Joe Manchin reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling Friday, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • G7 Leaders Call the Death of the Necktie at the 48th Summit in Germany

    The memo for the 48th G7 Summit? No necktie.

  • EU May Be Trying to Defuse Kaliningrad Standoff With Eased Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Some European countries are raising concerns that the European Union is trying to pressure Lithuania into watering down the bloc’s sanctions to allow some banned goods to transit through its territory to Russia’s Baltic exclave Kaliningrad, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Onli

  • Embrace of NATO in China’s Back Yard Stokes Xi’s Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, China has blamed NATO for antagonizing Russia and accused the US of seeking to set up a similar alliance in the Asia-Pacific. The presence of four leaders from the region in Spain this week will only make Beijing more paranoid. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then S

  • Russia's Medvedev says any NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War Three

    Any encroachment on the Crimea peninsula by a NATO member-state could amount to a declaration of war on Russia which could lead to "World War Three," Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, was quoted as saying on Monday. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and would be "ready for retaliatory steps," and that could include the prospect of installing Iskander hypersonic missiles "on their threshold."

  • Millions in California to Get up to $1,050 in ‘Inflation Relief’

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he had reached an agreement with state legislators on a $17 billion “inflation relief package.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon