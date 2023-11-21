10-year-old, 5-year-old walking to school are hit and killed by van, Maryland cops say

Two children died after they were struck by a van as they walked to school, Maryland cops say.

Authorities identified the children as Shalom Mbah, 10, and Sky Sosa, 5, both of Riverdale. A man who was walking with the children outside Riverdale Elementary School in Riverdale Park at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20 was also hit, police said.

“His injuries are not considered life-threatening,” according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

At approximately 8:00 this morning RPPD was dispatched for a collision involving two children walking to school, at Riv Rd & Taylor. This resulted in two fatalities, PGPD is on scene and assuming the investigation. — Riverdale Park Police (@RiverdaleParkPD) November 20, 2023

Investigators said the van driver, who wasn’t named, was turning left onto Riverdale Road when she struck the trio as they crossed the street in a crosswalk. The children were taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died, police said.

“I ran to see what happened and I see a little girl lying on the street and then a father with his boy in his arms and the boy was hurt,” a bystander told Telemundo44. “He was asking for help. It was all so sad.”

Prince George’s County Public Schools officials confirmed both were students at Riverdale Elementary.

“The entire community is grieving, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this unimaginable loss during Thanksgiving week,” Superintendent Millard House said in a statement. “Our community stands together in shared sorrow, offering comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

The driver wasn’t hurt and stayed at the scene, NBC reported, citing police.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the crash is under investigation.

Once complete, the case will be handed to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges.

Riverdale Park is about 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

