10-year-old, adult killed in shooting near Bartlett, MPD says

Memphis police officers have one person in custody after an early morning shooting that left two dead, including a 10-year-old, and one hurt.

Allante McAbee, 21, was charged Thursday evening on two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers arrived at the 7000 block of Dokkum Drive, in a neighborhood near Bartlett where the shooting took place, just after 1:40 a.m. and found one person killed at the scene. The victims of the shooting have not been identified by MPD yet, but investigators believe they knew McAbee.

The 10-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition and another adult was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

In an 8 a.m. update, MPD said the 10-year-old had died. The condition of the adult taken to the hospital was unknown Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

