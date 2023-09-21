10-year-old awakes in dad’s car to find stranger driving him from gas station, cops say

A 10-year-old boy managed to escape his dad’s car after a thief stole it from a gas station, Texas authorities say.

San Antonio police said the boy’s father parked at a gas station at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, with his child asleep in the backseat.

When the father went inside the store, someone broke into the car and drove off with the child inside, police said.

The child jumped out of the vehicle a mile from the gas station, and he ran to a nearby car dealership for help, KENS reported.

Police said the child was uninjured, but the accused carjacker remains on the loose, according to a police report.

Officers are looking for a light-colored Lexus four-door car, according to KENS.

