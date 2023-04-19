10-year-old boy arrested for bringing ‘Airsoft’ gun to Flagler County elementary school

A 10-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after Flagler County deputies say he was caught showing off a realistic-looking “Airsoft” gun at his school.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wadsworth Elementary School Assistant Principal Chris Tincher was the first to notice the student showing the gun to his friends in the school cafeteria before classes started.

Deputies say the gun caused a “commotion” due to the students wanting to see it.

Tincher took the boy to the principal’s office where they searched his backpack and found the gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the orange tip of the gun had been removed, making it look even more like an actual semi-automatic pistol.

“This situation could have ended up a lot worse,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “We don’t like arresting children, but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses.”

The student is facing a charge of carrying an Airsoft or BB gun while under the age of 16.

He was released to the custody of a parent by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

