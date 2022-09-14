10-year-old boy arrested in China for choking his grandmother to death

A 10-year-old boy has been arrested in China for placing his grandmother in a headlock chokehold and strangling her to death.

In a viral video circulating online, the grandmother can be seen slapping the boy in the head twice before he punches her in the chest and grabs her by the neck.

The boy places his grandmother in a headlock chokehold and wrestles her to the floor as she repeatedly hits him with a slipper in an attempt to escape.

The individual recording the video can be heard laughing as the boy shouts that he is always beaten by his grandmother. The elderly woman eventually stops moving and the person recording tells the boy to let her go.

More from NextShark: 'COVID Karen' Refuses to Wear Mask, Tells Asian Man to 'Go Back to China' in SFO

“Get up, you crushed grandma to death, don’t press it,” the person recording says in the video. “She won’t hit you anymore, let go quickly.”

When the boy lets go, a middle-aged woman carrying a child on her back appears and repeatedly beats the boy with a stick while telling him, “Your grandma is dead.”

The video ends with the boy pleading for his grandmother to get up while the woman continues to beat him.

More from NextShark: Police Investigate Racist Graffiti on Chinese Restaurant as Hate Crime in the UK

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The 10-year-old was reportedly instigated by his friends to fight against his grandmother. Along with his three companions, the boy was arrested in Lalatun, Haicheng Town in Zhaodong City, Heilongjiang.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Bruce Lee’s Close Friend and Top Student Taky Kimura Passes Away at 96

No further details have been released regarding this case.

Featured Image via @Byron_Wan