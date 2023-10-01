10-year-old boy in critical condition after getting struck by vehicle in central Fresno

A 10-year-old boy helping out his family by asking for funeral donations ended up getting hit by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in central Fresno.

Now, he’s fighting for his life.

Fresno Police received a call for help around 4:31 p.m. near the intersection of Abby and Belmont avenues.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Belmont while on a green light struck the boy.

The boy was on the road and not in the cross walk, police said.

Lt. Mike Gebhart added that the boy was in the area to help his family collect donations for a relative’s funeral.

Medical personnel arrived and treated the juvenile before he was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle and the two passengers inside were cooperating in the investigation, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a factor in the collision.