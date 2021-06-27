10-year-old boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun in Philadelphia home

A 10-year-old boy died in Philadelphia on Saturday after finding a gun in his home and fatally shooting himself.

Police told NBC Philadelphia the boy and his 8 year-old sister found the gun in a cabinet in their home in North Philadelphia while they were alone.

The boy’s sister ran to the neighbors when the child shot himself in the head just before 6 p.m. and emergency services were called, according to Philadelphia police.

The boy was brought to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

“It is sad, we as a society got to get it together," a neighbor of the boy told NBC Philadelphia.

“We’re looking into how the gun got on location, who the owner of the gun is,” Capt. Lee Strollo told NBC Philadelphia, adding that police have been in touch with the father of the boy.

"Another one of our precious children has died as the result of gunfire,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. “As a community, we must all strive to do better in keeping guns out of the hands of our kids.”

Philadelphia police did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.