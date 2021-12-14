10-year-old boy grazed by bullet after shots fired outside east-side apartment

A 10-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet fired from the street into an east-side apartment late Monday night, according to Indianapolis police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of North Mitthoefer Road, south of East 38th Street. Officers were called to the apartments minutes before midnight.

Officer William Young said the shots came from outside the residence but said police do not know if the apartment was targeted.

No one has been taken into custody in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

