Aggravated assault charges dropped for 10-year-old boy who hit his classmate with a ball

DETROIT – An aggravated assault charge has been dropped against a 10-year-old Michigan boy who was accused of intentionally throwing a ball at a classmate's head, causing a concussion.

The accused boy's mother, Cameishi Lindley, wrote in a Facebook fundraising post that the injured boy had a pre-existing condition called "chronic brain stem infliction."

"Clearly, this student should not have been playing a physical contact sport," she wrote. "This student's mother is also a teacher in the local area."

Other students participating in the game, she added, were not suspended. "The only thing my son is guilty of is being a Black boy," she said in a statement Tuesday to ABC News.

The incident happened April 29 at Eriksson Elementary School in Canton, Michigan after a group of students had finished playing a game called tips. The game, which is similar to dodgeball, involves players standing in a circle and jumping to try to capture a ball that has been thrown up in the air.

"Once the game was over, it is alleged that the 10-year-old took the ball and intentionally threw it with force, causing the 9-year-old to suffer a concussion and abrasions to his face," the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday in a news release.

An investigation was launched after the injured boy's mother reported what happened to police.

The boy was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. He was charged as a juvenile l and was suspended from school for one day.

"While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today," Worthy said to ABC News Wednesday. "It is my earnest hope that both sides will come back to the table to work out a solution that benefits both of these children."

The school did not report the incident to police, said Nicholas Brandon, a spokesman for the school district.

"The situation was handled by the school district in accordance with the applicable district policies and the Student Code of Conduct," he said in a statement to USA TODAY.

