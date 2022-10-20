10-year-old boy’s mom lets him get tattoo on his arm, NY cops say. She faces charges

A 10-year-old boy in upstate New York was given a permanent ink tattoo on his arm, in violation of state laws, according to officials, resulting in the arrests of two people.

The incident purportedly occurred in a motel, according to WNBF. Authorities were alerted to the illegal inking when the boy asked a school nurse for Vaseline to apply on the tattoo, which spelled his name.

On Oct. 15, the man accused of giving the boy the tattoo, a 20-year-old from Highland, New York, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child, according to a release from the Lloyd Police Department.

The boy’s mother, 33, was arrested 11 days earlier and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to WRGB.

The mother was released on an appearance ticket, according to Mid-Hudson News, as was the tattoo artist, who is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 3, according to the release.

Neither the mother nor the tattoo artist could immediately be reached by McClatchy News for comment on Oct. 20.

Even with parental consent, it is illegal to tattoo a minor under New York state law, according to the CDC.

At least 45 states have passed laws forbidding minors from getting tattoos, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Murky shape seen by drone in forest pond solves 26-year-old mystery, Texas cops say

Boxes of ‘candy’ hid 12,000 fentanyl pills at airport, California sheriff says

Boss forced NY event staff to work for free and live in squalor with no heat, feds say