10-year-old boy shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 10-year-old child injured.
APD said at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of child with a gunshot wound arriving at Hughes Spalding Hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At the hospital, officers confirmed that a 10-year-old boy was shot and he was alert, conscious, and breathing.
Police said an investigation indicates that the child was shot near 559 Woodlawn Ave. NW.
Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta woman asks for directions in Louisiana, gets shot in front of her kids instead
Check your fridge: Salad mixes made at metro Atlanta facility recalled due to possible Listeria
Louisville police: Death toll in shooting at downtown bank climbs to 5; shooter dead
There is no further information at this time.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: