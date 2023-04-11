10-year-old boy shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 10-year-old child injured.

APD said at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of child with a gunshot wound arriving at Hughes Spalding Hospital.

At the hospital, officers confirmed that a 10-year-old boy was shot and he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police said an investigation indicates that the child was shot near 559 Woodlawn Ave. NW.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

