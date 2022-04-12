10-year-old boy shot, seriously injured, police say

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Memphis Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened on Cambridge Station Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When police made the scene, they said they found a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.

That boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police said no information about the shooter or shooters was available at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

But, if you have any information about who pulled the trigger that injured this young boy, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

