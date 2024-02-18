10-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Southeast on Saturday night.

Police said that at about 8:20 p.m., they were dispatched to the 3400 block of 13th Place for the sounds of gunshots.

One dead, 7 displaced after 3-story rowhouse catches fire in Northwest DC

The boy was found conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital.

MPD said in a press conference that they don’t believe the boy was the intended target.

Police said he may have been caught between two people that were shooting at each other.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.