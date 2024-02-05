10-year-old boy struck in Broward hit-and-run crash, deputies say. Driver is at large

Deputies are searching for a driver after a 10-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run crash in West Park on Monday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:45 a.m., deputies rushed to the 4000 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard following reports of a car crashing into a pedestrian, the agency said. Paramedics took the child to a hospital to treat his injuries, which were not expected to be life-threatening.

“It appears the child was heading to school,” said BSO spokesman Carey Codd.

Deputies are searching for an older model black Toyota Corolla that was last seen heading westbound on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or browardcrimestoppers.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential.