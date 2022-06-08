10-year-old charged in deadly Memorial Day shooting of neighbor

Orlando police have arrested a 10-year-old girl accused of shooting and killing a woman arguing with her mother on Memorial Day.

The girl was booked into the Orange County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of second-degree murder.

Just before midnight last Tuesday, officers said they went to a home on Mercy Drive for a shooting call.

Investigators said 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers and 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac had been arguing just before Rodgers was shot.

Police said that during the argument, Isaac handed her daughter a bag with a gun inside.

The young girl then pulled out the gun and shot Rogers.

Isaac was arrested on the scene and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Family and friends said Rodgers was grilling food for the holiday when Isaac walked up and slapped her.

According to Isaac’s arrest report, the whole confrontation started over a dispute on social media.

Police said that immediately after the shooting, witnesses said the child was heard yelling, “you shouldn’t have messed with my mother.”

State Attorney Monique Worrell issued a statement following the child’s arrest, calling the case “one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career.”

Worrell said her office is reviewing the case.

