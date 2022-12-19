10-year-old child and an adult wounded in North Miami. What police say about shooting

An adult and a child were wounded by gunfire Sunday night in North Miami, according to police.

The 10-year-old and the adult were shot shortly before 7 p.m. at 1025 NE 126th St., North Miami Police said in a statement. That’s a neighborhood a few blocks from the city’s downtown business district.

Both of the injured were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“North Miami Police Department Detectives are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the police said in a statement.