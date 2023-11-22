10-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A 10-year-old boy died Sunday, five days after he was struck by a stray bullet, police say.

Lauderhill Police identified him Wednesday as Michael St. Jean.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Northwest 19th Street on Nov. 14 to help Michael, who was bleeding from his neck and unresponsive, said Lauderhill Police Sgt. Parys Thomas. He was taken to Broward Medical Health Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he remained in critical condition a day later.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, but Thomas said the shot came from a unit adjacent to the apartment where the child lives in the Riviera Hills Apartments.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation, said Lauderhill Police Lieutenant Antonio Gonzalez.